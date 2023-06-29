Histria Books Announces the Release of The Death Tax by S.A. Hogan

Histria Books is thrilled to unveil the paperback and eBook editions of “The Death Tax” by S.A. Hogan. Published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books renowned for exceptional works of fiction. This captivating novel is set to intrigue readers with its unique blend of suspense, mystery, and thought-provoking themes.

In “The Death Tax,” a small Missouri town becomes gripped by an eerie phenomenon every April 15th. Mysteriously, millions of hummingbirds descend upon Lake Tanaka, leaving behind a trail of fatalities that escalates with each passing year. Dr. Kevin Cousey, once a man with boundless potential, finds himself grappling with the aftermath of a life-altering incident two decades ago—an incident that cost him his career, his family, and nearly his life. Searching for purpose, he becomes fixated on the annual deadly hummingbird attacks and teams up with Paul Mahr, the editor of a local newspaper who shares his belief in a pattern underlying the disturbing events. Together, they uncover a tapestry of enigmatic clues, including a passionate thirteen-year-old French exchange student with an affinity for hummingbirds, a Navy diver-turned-corporate millionaire with a shadowy past, and the enigmatic figure of the patron saint of birds.

The Death Tax is an enthralling fusion of Hitchcock’s The Birds with a purpose, Nabokov’s Lolita in its darkest incarnation, and a compelling murder mystery. As the story unfolds, it fearlessly explores complex themes such as pedophilia, social apathy, intolerance, and religious hypocrisy. It also serves as a celebration of nature, offering a balance between the macabre and the beautiful. Author S.A. Hogan brings a wealth of experience to the narrative, having spent four years as a Christian lay missionary in Ghana and over seven years as an English instructor and curriculum developer in Thailand.

With 264 pages of gripping storytelling, The Death Tax (ISBN 978-1-59211-286-9) is available in paperback and eBook formats. Readers can find it at HistriaBooks.com and all major book retailers. Histria Books distributes titles published under its various imprints worldwide through the Independent Publishers Group. For more information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

Histria Books

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802