Histria Books Presents The Last Words of James Joyce by James Broderick

Histria Books is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of The Last Words of James Joyce by James Broderick. This captivating novel is now available in both paperback and eBook formats and a hardcover edition, captivating readers with its absurdist literary mystery and unrelenting quest for notoriety. Published under the esteemed imprint Addison & Highsmith Publishers, Histria Books continues its commitment to delivering exceptional original works of fiction.

The Last Words of James Joyce takes readers on a modern-day literary treasure hunt, delving into the realms of social media, academic conferences, sanitariums, porn movie sets, and late-night diners. With a cast of characters reminiscent of the wildest Joycean fantasy, this eccentric and irreverent novel beckons readers with the allure of discovering an unpublished work by the master modernist and literary icon himself.

At once playful and profound, this quixotic adventure unravels the life of a neglected yet heroic woman and the legacy she left behind as the keeper of peculiar and enigmatic secrets. It delves into the frenzied scramble for fame, fortune, and infamy inspired by her silence. Through its pages, readers are reminded that certain voices cannot be silenced, regardless of the passage of time, the embrace of death, or the shroud of deceit. It reveals that what we believe to be lost words may, in fact, be the final utterances.

Author James Broderick is a distinguished professor of English at New Jersey City University, renowned for his expertise in the field. Alongside his non-fiction works, previous novels, and off-off-Broadway play, The Last Words of James Joyce stands as a testament to his literary prowess.

The Last Words of James Joyce, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-282-1, is available for purchase at HistriaBooks.com, as well as all major book retailers, in both paperback and eBook formats. As with all titles published under the esteemed imprints of Histria Books, global distribution is facilitated by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).

