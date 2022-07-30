Home Minister Amit Shah Launches New Initiatives including 3 Initiatives of IKS Division of MoE

New Delhi, Friday, 30th July 2022

On the completion of two years of the National Education Policy (NEP2020) that was implemented on July 29, 2020, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah launched several initiatives including 3 initiatives of IKS Division of MoE in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education.

Smt. Annapurna Devi, MoS Education, Dr. Subhash Sarkar, MoS Ministry of Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan, MoS Ministry of Education and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology graced the program held in Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his address, said, “The National Education Policy 2020 builds the foundation for a great country and celebrates the idea of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. It aims to provide thrust to the holistic development of the human development and inspires us to go to our roots of culture, tradition and ethos. NEP2020 is formulated to create talented individuals thriving upon the idea of nation building. The objectives of education in independent India cannot be fulfilled with the education system in colonial era. It needs to be changed.”

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said that the education which does not enable masses become fit for struggles and doesn’t build character among children cannot be called ‘education’. NEP is the combination of Education, Science and Culture.

Home Minister Amit Shah further said that every district will be getting one multi-disciplinary higher education institute under the NEP. He added, “It also has potential to create new economic policy for the country given the growth of population and aspirations of the people. NEP has given weightage to Knowledge creation and Research. Not Incorporating Indian languages in the education system had made us utilise only 5% of the human resources. Because 95% students get primary education in their mother tongue.”

Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, “NEP is the second biggest document after Indian Constitution that is prepared by public participation and consultation. The fundamentals of Macaulay were aimed at turning Indians into slaves. That was perpetuated by the eco-system. NEP is the alternative to the Macaulay education system which has been developing since 1835. NEP aims to transform the mindset of colonialism in education system to the Indian cultural values and ethos. There have been reforms in the education system since independence but NEP provides soul to all those reforms. NEP aims to make India Aatmanirbhar in the field of education and technology.”

Chairman, AICTE, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe speaking to media said, “I congratulate everyone on the second year of successful implementation of NEP-2020. We have had a system where everything from KG to PG is about rote-learning. We required analytical and critical thinking. AICTE built that ecosystem with the help of thousand of experts and teachers. National Education Policy is the path towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Today, the youth need to respect India’s ancient knowledge systems and end undermine the country’s heritage.”