Hon’ble Chairman of Higher Education of council of Uttar Pradesh Prof (Dr.) Girish Chandra Tripathi and Regional officer of Higher Education Department, Meerut Region, Dr. R K Gupta Visited Noida International University on 28th August, 2021.

They were welcomed by Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Vikram Singh, Hon’ble Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Parsanjeet Kumar and the Registrar Prof. Jayanand Noida International University.

Hon’ble Chairman Prof (Dr.) Girish Chandra Tripathi interacted with the students and staff and discussed the future of Higher education in India and the approaches linking the policy initiatives like internationalization of Higher education, International Mobility, Raising standards of teaching & learning and digital education frontier. His main emphasis was on quality of Higher Education, linkage to road map of NEP 2020, the employability of graduates and the skill India Mission.

Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi and his team also visited Noida International Institutes of Medical Sciences, NIU and interacted with the faculties and the students. The day ended with a tree plantation program organized in the premises of NIU.