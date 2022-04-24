Hon’ble Vice President of India inaugurates Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 24th April 2022: Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 today at a spectacular event at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka, and Shri Vasavaraj Bommai, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, graced the occasion. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, was the guest of honor.

The event was also attended by eminent dignitaries from the central and state governments, along with Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister of Information Technology, Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka; and Shri Nishith Pranamik, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Honorable Secretary to the Ministry of Sports, Government of India; and Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder of the JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University).

The 10-day grand sports event will take place in Bengaluru from 24th April to 3rd May 2022, with more than 4500 participants from 190 universities. The games will be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor and Outdoor Stadium, JAIN Global Campus, JAIN Sports School, SAI Shooting Range, and KM Carriappa Hockey Stadium. 16 of the 20 games will be held at the JAIN global campus and sports school. Three indigenous sports will be included in the 16 games: Yogasana, Mallakhamb, and Karate.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder of JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN University, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for JAIN University to organize the Khelo India University Games 2021, the biggest sporting event after the pandemic. It is a testament to our decades-long effort to promote sports among students. Through various initiatives, we have been inculcating sportsmanship among students over these years. Many of our students have participated in domestic and international sports events, including the Olympics and Paralympics. By earning medals and showcasing their talent internationally, they have made us and our country proud. Our campus has unique sports facilities that will benefit players and the country’s sports infrastructure.

“It is our pleasure to welcome delegates and participants from various universities to KIUG 2021, and we will ensure that they have the best facilities and infrastructure available. We are honored to receive appreciation from all the dignitaries for the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure provided by JAIN Global Campus and JAIN Sorts School for the athletes and officials from participating universities”, Dr. Roychand added.

To increase environmental awareness, KIUG 2021 is based on the concept of Green Games. To reflect the vision of the Green Games, all disposables will be prohibited, and re-usable cutlery and napkins will be used for catering. Additionally, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will provide electric buses and shuttle services between venues. To ensure the safe, scientific, and effective management of waste at these venues, bins have been installed at various locations to segregate wet, dry, and sanitary waste. The mementos, medals, collaterals, and jerseys to be given to the dignitaries and participants will be made from reusable and recycled materials.

In addition, special corridors have been built to facilitate the people’s access to the audience gallery. Security measures have been taken to ensure the success and smooth conduct of Khelo India with the deployment of paramilitary forces and Special Forces in conjunction with strictly adhering to COVID guidelines.