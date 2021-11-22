Honeywell Center of Excellence Inaugurated ICT Academy in Terna Engineering College in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai – Recognising India’s need for a future ready workforce, Honeywell Center of Excellence for Youth Empowerment Inaugurated in TPCT’s Terna Engineering College, Nerul by ICT Academy recently. The center aims to empower the students of the institution with digital skills such as Cloud technology, Big Data Analytics, AI, ML, RPA etc.

The Center of Excellence will train 100 students on advanced technologies, provide global certification from tech giants, facilitating placements for certified students. As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work, new tech-tools are increasingly being adopted. This globally recognized certification program will benefit engineering, arts and science colleges in tier 1 & 2 cities of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and budding bright students from rural and marginalized sections of the society. Dedicated centers for students demonstrates ICT Academy’s commitment towards women & youth empowerment, with the objective of realizing a diverse and inclusive workforce in the country.

The training program comprises 100 hours of learning and opportunities for the students to participate in the hackathons, and youth empowerment summit. Apart from the students four faculty members will be trained on the advanced technology.

Mr. Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director, Communications and CSR, Honeywell India said, “Honeywell being a technology leader, is deeply committed to educating the younger generation with the right knowledge especially in STEM Programs. It is our desire that these technology programs must be affordable and accessible to all sections of the society, all get access to high quality education to pursue better careers and build a better life. From this point of view this engagement with ICT Academy in upskilling 5000 young lives is a significant step for us.”

Speaking about this initiative, Dr. Anbuthambi Bhojarajan, President, ICT Academy, said, “Technology has become part of every business. As technologies evolve, skilling will be key to employment and economic development. At ICT Academy, we continuously strive to develop a sustainable skill ecosystem right from the bottom of the pyramid by collaborating with corporates, government, and academia. This program is a step forward to serve society and will enable needy students to get trained in technologies required in the fourth industrial revolution.”

Amol Chavan , Chief Operating Officer of Terna Public Charitable Trust said “we continuously work for filling up the gap in skills and we take it as our important duty for sending students to special training that enhance the skills of the students in reputed Industries, we emphasize on the carefully chosen latest trends in technology. Terna Engineering College, Nerul , Navi Mumbai and ICT academy together tie up in the initiative of skilling final year students and making them employable. Final year Students from Information Technology and Computer Engineering have registered for the training program offered by Honeywell CSR initiative. We thank Honeywell and ICT Academy for giving us this opportunity.