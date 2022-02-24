Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) to hold a webinar on career prospects in Hong Kong for Indians

India, February 24, 2022: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) announced a webinar for Indian students planning to apply for higher studies in foreign universities. The webinar will be hosted by HKUST admission consultants to talk about the ‘Promising career prospects in Hong Kong – Asia’s World City and HKUST Career Support’. Internship opportunities, career support and average salary for Indian students in HKUST and Hong Kong are only some of the highlights of the webinar. This virtual, free for all seminars will be conducted via Zoom on Friday 4th March 2022 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (IST). Students can register in https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/dnAaCOyv8uZWnlpVfvRfJZ?domain=hkust.zoom.us.

‘What’s next?’ is a common question for students upon graduation of their higher education studies, particularly in a foreign country. One of the many life-changing decisions a youngster should make is whether they should pursue a career in this new country or return home. Indian students, parents and high school counsellors will have a better idea on what university life is like in Hong Kong in this webinar, where Indian students and alumni of HKUST will share their experiences. This webinar will also offer HKUST’s admissions information and its latest programs.

Details

Date & Time: 4th March,2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (IST)/ 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM (HK)

Language: English

Webinar Registration Link: https://hkust.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1LenovTsQpOhJbgrypV2Hg

Students: Anushka Baldwa, Deevansh Gupta, Jhalak Srivastava and Tanay Rohatgi

(Final year students of Biotechnology and Business, Marketing and Management; 2020 graduates currently working with UBS and Happyer)

Promotional Webpage:

https://join.hkust.edu.hk/india

About HKUST: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has been a world-class research university focusing on science, technology, and business, as well as humanities and social science, since 1991. HKUST provides an international campus as well as a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy to develop well-rounded graduates with a global perspective, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative thinking. HKUST is ranked among the top three in Times Higher Education’s Young University Rankings since 2016. In the Global University Employability Survey 2021, its graduates were ranked 23rd worldwide and amongst the best from Asian universities. You can learn more about us via our website https://hkust.edu.hk/ .