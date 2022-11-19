Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to inaugurate new building for Manipal School of Architecture and Planning

Bengaluru, November 19th, 2022: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has carved a niche in the educational system with its liberal ideologies & strong vision over the decades. MAHE expands while launching a new building for the Manipal School of Architecture and Planning on the 18th of November 2022. The new building for the Manipal School of Architecture and Planning is being inaugurated by Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon Defence Minister.

The 1,45,000 Sqft built-up area structures built on a heavily contoured land of 3.9 acres are planned for approx. 1200 students and Faculties, from the field of Architecture, Design, and Fashion. With state of modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities, this is totally a GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant energy-efficient Campus.

The buildings are stepped down with courts to have undisturbed views of the valley. These stepped courts are connected to the studio giving students opportunities to interact and exchange ideas, which forms the core of Architectural and Design Education.

The campus with all its features is designed as a structure stimulating future growth and creating a distinctive milestone.