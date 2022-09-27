How Ed-Tech Platform AAFT Online is Providing Skills for Fashion Designing Students to Grow in the Industry

India is the second largest exporter of apparel globally. The global fashion industry is estimated at roughly $3 trillion currently and continues to grow at a steady rate. Every day, 3000 billion textile and apparel companies make their way into the market. Therefore, as a fashion designing student, you must have the skills to thrive in the industry, whether you are interested in high fashion, mass-market, or ready-to-wear clothing. There are many courses that are being provided by multiple platforms for making students future ready.

Diploma in Fashion Design

To become a good fashion designer one must learn this craft well. The program prepares young managers, professionals and entrepreneurs to tackle diverse responsibilities in the fashion sector with the help of the necessary tools and best business practices. The Fashion Design course is all about helping students hone their digital and hands-on crafting skills. This course will encourage them to become innovative, practical and creative fashion professionals. During the 1-year training, students will be exposed to live virtual classes with industry experts, recorded video lectures that can be downloaded and read materials or workbooks.

Certificate in Fashion Design:

Fashion is an extension of an individual’s attitude, identity and overall personality. Fashion designing has become a prestigious profession in recent years and the demand for professionals who understand and create new fashion trends and designs is constantly increasing. The seven-week course will give you a contextual, intellectual and cultural understanding of fashion, enabling you to carve a strong niche for yourself in the competitive industry.

Certificate in Fashion Styling:

Fashion styling is in high demand in the entertainment sector, and the course aims to bridge the demand and supply gap. Our experts have created this course to help people learn styling based on their face, body type, budget, occasion, or unique consumer needs. As a student in this programme, you can explore unlimited possibilities to develop new designs with like-minded experts. With this intensive 5-week course, you will be able to interact with the best media businesses, fashion brands and publishing houses, thus achieving the desired exposure.

Certificate in Fashion Photography:

When the splendor of fashion is combined with the prowess of photography, it can carve out some of the most captivating inspirations. This specialized research area combines fashion sense and photographic talents. This course is for you if you are interested in capturing emotional subjects in your photography. You will not only be able to produce gorgeous photos in a short period of time but will also appreciate the business aspects. This 4-week program gives students the professional knowledge and practical experience they need to succeed in their chosen field.

Certificate in Make-up Foundation:

Instill the same confidence in your clients by giving them complete information about any function. Make your mascara, eyeliner, foundation, blusher and lipstick your empowerment kit. We invite you to join the team of makeup experts and make your mark as the most sought-after makeup artist in the ever-growing glamor industry.