How Progressivism Destroyed Venezuela by Elizabeth Rogliani, now available in paperback and eBook

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of How Progressivism Destroyed Venezuela by Elizabeth Rogliani, a Venezuelan activist who lived through many of the events she describes. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

Midwest Book Review calls it “A definitive, informed and informative study, How Progressivism Destroyed Venezuela: A Cautionary Tale is an extraordinary account of a failed state.” On December 6, 1998, the Venezuelan people voted in an election that would drastically change the course of the country. Over the ensuing two decades, Venezuela experienced a massive political, socio-economic, and ideological transformation. It has gone from one of Latin America’s most stable democracies to a failed, impoverished state. Some believe this marks the end of what once was a bastion of freedom in South America; others, more optimistically, believe the nation can once regain its former glory despite the devastation.

How Progressivism Destroyed Venezuela explores the causes of the disaster facing this proud and once prosperous nation. Although the most obvious explanation for Venezuela’s tragic situation is Hugo Chavez, his corrupt government, and his failed policies, the seeds of this disaster were planted in the country long before he ever set foot in the Presidential Palace. This book explores the progressive ideas and events that led up to the election of 1998. It discusses the events, policies, and attitudes that defined the late Hugo Chavez Frias’s government and how his once unexpected leadership in the country managed to become entrenched, despite its colossal failures and popular protests.

