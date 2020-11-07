How Should the Edutech Industry Preserve Momentum During and After the Covid-19 Cataclysm?

According to a recent study by Google and KPMG; the ed-tech sector in India will see approximately 8x growth by 2021, this means that the user base will grow from 1. 6 Million to 9.6 Million. In fact, according to industry experts, the future of education in India will depend on online courses.

Hence, it is pertinent for the edutech industry to constantly modify and revamp its current offerings through tech-driven innovation and salient leveraging of the existing channels of pedagogical dissemination. Edutech entities must strive to incorporate the latest blends of new-age tech advancements such as AI, ML, AR, VR, IoT, and gamification to entice and captivate their learning audiences. By roping in such unique and exciting multimedia and sensual models in online learning processes, edtech platforms will help students learn, engage, and retain knowledge better.

In lieu of the same, we would like to introduce Oliveboard an online learning and assessment platform for govt and banking exams. Their ability to incorporate changes and develop new learning approaches that better suit the winds of change and has led them to grow with 6Mn+ subscriber base. Studies have shown that online learners will easily lose motivation if courses do not stimulate interaction and active participation, especially when it comes to the student-teacher relationship. Hence, Oliveboard believes in providing 360-degree aid to the students in terms of online classes, videos, course materials, experienced trainers, mock tests and uses latest technologies, Social Media, Virtual Reality and Gamification models to provide the most effective learning experience for its students.

In the latest IBPS results more than 20% Students (6200+) from Oliveboard Cleared IBPS Exams 2019 out of 25k+ total successful candidates across IBPS PO, Clerk and SO.