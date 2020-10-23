How To Ace CBSE Class 12 Physics Examinations?

After the outbreak of the current ongoing pandemic, the entire world is shifting towards a new normal. Almost all the major industries have undergone vital changes in their business practices, models, and strategies. During these states of transitions across all verticals, the field of education has also shifted from its conventional methods of teaching and learning to more of an online-based learning environment. It’s commonly known as e-learning has now adapted to having digital classrooms and online portal for learning and teaching. Massive efforts have been taken by educators, teachers, institutions, and schools to frame online classes, courses, and schedule time tables for students not to pause their academic progression in the current world’s scenario.

Various Edu-Tech companies have grown mainly and advanced in recent times. They serve an excellent solution to tackle the learning needs of all types of students. The majority of the learner population are school students. In India, the academic year for students of all classes is in progress, and their term examinations are in the roll as well. It’s during these times students should make the maximum use of the internet by accessing various online content, resources, and materials for self-learning. Also, different digital platforms offer educational videos for students to learn complex concepts effortlessly. Further, students can also take up online tests to self-assess progress in their learning curves.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the most opted board of education by students in India. The NCERT textbooks are the primary source of knowledge for the students who belong to this board. All the new and advanced concepts are clearly explained in simple terms so that students comprehend them easily. Further, the questions and exercise problems in between chapters provide in-depth concept clarity and develop problem-solving skills among students. To attain the best benefit out of the NCERT textbooks, students must make use of the NCERT Solutions available for all classes and subjects. For instance, students of Class 11 who wish to acquire a good grip over the concepts in Physics, can refer to the NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Physics. It serves as a one-stop solution for any doubt clearance as well as help students learn the correct methods to approach and solve numerical problems.

Physics is one of the most crucial subjects for all the students belonging to the Science stream. Hence, it’s essential to score high marks in Physics in order to improve the overall aggregate and thus the percentage. The Class 12 board examinations are very important in a student’s academic life as it plays a vital part for admissions into top universities and colleges. The key to achieving the desired scores in the final board examination is to have intense preparation. To help students with attaining a firm grip over the concepts in Class 12 Physics, students are recommended to make use of the NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics during preparations and when solving numerical problems. These solutions are designed by subject matter experts at BYJU’S, keeping in mind the understanding levels of all types of students. Simple language is used for explanations and stepwise procedure for all the numerical problems. Students can use this as reference material when trying to learn any new concept or when solving exercise problems.

Further, it’s advised that students solve previous year question papers and sample papers before attempting the main examination. By doing this, students will be able to self-assess their areas of weakness and can focus on improving those areas so that they do not repeat the same mistakes in the final exams. Ultimately, it boosts confidence to take up the board examination. Finally, as always a good night’s sleep and a good healthy meal before the examination always foster the mindset of students. Staying hydrated also helps students feel better during the exams.