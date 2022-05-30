How to apply for NMIMS Common Entrance Test-2022 for admissions in Engineering and Pharmacy programs

Mumbai, 30TH May 2022: SVKM’s NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years has announced Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 for undergraduate program in Engineering and Pharmacy – at Mumbai, Indore, Navi Mumbai, &Shirpur campuses.

The curriculum is designed to prepare students for successful careers in the field of engineering, technology and pharmacy and provide them with job opportunities in Top notch companies.

With the digital era firmly in place, the world will soon witness huge demands for engineers in the domains of AI & Machine learning, Data Science and Cyber security along with sound fundamental knowledge of core engineering. The Mukesh Patel School of technology management & Engineering (MPSTME), NMIMS University thus offers programmes not only in these emerging areas but also in core engineering viz; Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication and Mechatronics with a lot of interdisciplinary focus and choice to the learners.

The institute’s flagship programme- the MBA Tech program has given a large number of techno-managers to the industry over the years and is one of its most successful programmes. It is a unique opportunity to study management principles along with core technical knowledge. The program enables students to get a sound knowledge of various work fields like the digital sectors, finance, marketing, Pharmacy, Research, and in various other industries too, bringing them at par with the MBA graduates and equally accepted by the industry.

Since its establishment, the university has a track record of 100% placement assistance. Top brands like E&Y, Ingram Micro, Zycus, HDFC Bank, Jio, Cipla, Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Cognizant, Novartis are a few names where the students have been placed.

Dean, Dr. Alka Mahajan, SVKM’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering said, ‘What an engineering aspirant needs to look for in a university/institute is a robust forward looking curriculum and structure, choice & flexibility of learning, experienced and well qualified faculty, and an opportunity to pursue other interests. A diverse peer group and opportunities for further education abroad matter too. At the MPSTME, NMIMS University we offer all of these and much more’

Dean, Dr. Bala Prabhakar, SVKM’s Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) said, “The revolutionary technological advancements in all the disciplines has brought about a great metamorphosis in the world. The current and future generations will have to learn differently and excel multidisciplinary skill sets to have a successful career and to contribute meaningfully to the Society. NMIMS, a Deemed-to-be university with visionary and progressive approach to the future world, offers dynamic, contemporary and futuristic programmes, one of the most popular being, MBA Pharma.Tech, where the student acquires multidisciplinary skills in the areas of Pharmacy, healthcare and management. The graduates are well received by the industry and are contributing in a major way to the health care sector, with the emerging trend being becoming entrepreneurs in healthcare and related sectors. They are well established globally in countries like USA, UK, Australia, and Germany to name a few.”

About NMIMS-CET 2022

NMIMS-CET 2022 is the official Common Entrance Test for admissions in Undergraduate and Integrated Degree programs offered by constituent schools of NMIMS at 5 campuses. NMIMS-CET will have five sections – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, Logical Intelligence & Language Proficiency comprising 120 questions. Candidates applying to the pharmacy program will have to select either Mathematics or Biology as one of the sections during the application process. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can take a maximumtwo attempts and best of two scores will be considered for the selection process.

Program under NMIMS-CET

Program School & Campus Eligibility Admission Process B.Tech (Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science (Cyber Security), Mechanical, Civil, Mechatronics, Information Technology, Computer, Electronics &Telecommunication, Computer Science & Business System) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai Must have passed / appeared for 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry/Vocational, and Mathematics in Grade 12 To apply, submit your application form at www.nmims cet.in. Candidates can attempt the test twice, with the best scores considered for the selection process. The test willtake place in two rounds, followed by counseling in the third round. MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) ShobhabenPratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) at Mumbai School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (STME) at Hyderabad, and Shirpur Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology in Grade 12