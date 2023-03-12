How to learn English?

By Dr. Birbal Jha

New Delhi, 12.03.2023

When a child is born, it speaks no language. It does not start going to school ever so soon either. It takes around three years even to go to a play school where formal education is hardly ever imparted. But a child picks up a language much before it enrolls at a school and begins to learn something or other. What does it mean?

The first thing a child learns before schooling is a language whatsoever depending on the surroundings. It makes sense that language learning is easier than anything else ever. Is that right? It is no moot point.

Hence, how does a child pick up a language? The answer is so simple. Listening is the beginning of learning any language. So whatever is spoken before a child enters its mind naturally and automatically? The mind naturally scans anything and everything coming across it. Further, a child is often seen aping, coping, imitating, and mimicking what others around say and do.

It means by listening to others and following them, we begin to learn a language. It is so simple and so easy. Then why worry about learning a language or for that matter, the English language?

You were born into a particular family and brought up there where a particular language was or is spoken. Therefore, you were able to learn that very language effortlessly and seamlessly. Now, perhaps, you want to pick up yet another language, possibly English. Maybe, you have decided to be part of the Lingua family which holds all its communication in English. Hence, you will be good at English speaking and writing too, without a hitch.

Moreover, you want to do it in a specific period for which you will have to adopt and espouse language learning tools. For example, the English sound system is a bit different from the sounds in Hindi. It calls for a trainer. Make an effort to understand and imbibe them. Learning sentence patterns is yet another part that you need to work on.

Participation in interactive sessions like GDs, debates, and role plays is so essential for fluency in English communications. It breaks the ice. It’ll remove the hesitation you may have. Also, it will pave the way for your linguistic as well as intellectual growth.

Learning words and their practical usage cannot be undermined or overlooked. Take two words for example, ‘good’ and ‘well’. You need to have a clear understanding as to where to use both of them. Else, you will cut a sorry figure. The need is to be confident in using words. British Lingua holds such practice sessions.

