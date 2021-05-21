HSNC University launches MBA in Real Estate under the aegis of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate

India: HSNC University, Mumbai commences an MBA program for the enthusiast’s learner aspiring to build a career in the Real Estate industry under the fine guidance of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE). With introduction of this program, the sector will anticipate an usher of candidates that are formally trained with sound knowledge of the domain and technical know-how.

This two-year program will extensively make the learners accessible to a gamut of opportunities across disciplines like economics, law, management, marketing, finance and engineering, which are integral to real estate. The real estate school is already providing Certificate course in RERA Compliance and in Real Estate Entrepreneurship to undergraduate as well as postgraduate students, alumni including professionals and every individual who wishes to hone one’s knowledge and skills in the sector. The MBA program will envisage a better growth for learners by offering them with first-hand experience in industry.

Elated while announcing a management program for the thriving real estate sector, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost – HSNC University stated, “Real Estate is one of the fastest growing sectors that contributes approximately 7% to the GDP of India and emp Real Estate loys nearly 15% of national workforce. Thus, it is crucial for the cohort coming ahead to be well versed with the domain while attaining a mix of practical and theoretical education to reproduce industry ready talent pool. To me, it is a dream come true because, the program will emphasize on the skill-set that will equip the candidates to not only secure advanced positions as professionals but also allow entrepreneurs to startup and gain confidence of the industry stakeholders to invest in such early stage businesses.

Furthermore, our associations with the leading real estate companies, housing finance companies, private banks, architects, civil and structural engineering firms, top infrastructure companies, regulatory bodies, pan India will enable internships and apprenticeships during the program and placements on successful completion of the same. This will be a game changing opportunity to advance formal education in the vital sector of real estate fueling the economic growth”

The curriculum will set in motion virtually and further take-off with a hybrid approach. This synthesized strategy allows the working students to sustain their prior commitments and leverage the convenience of this modus operandi. Explaining the idea behind introducing such a syllabus, Dr. Hiranandani further adds, “NHSRE has structured the program of study with the help of a dedicated curriculum development team comprising of renowned industry pioneers like successful entrepreneurs, stalwarts, think tanks as well as HSNC alumni who can provide a student’s perspective to the journey. Moreover, the students will also be mentored by industry experts like Deepak Parekh from HDFC, Advocate Chetan Kapadia, Boman Irani from Rustomjee Group and so on. The real life experience of these mavens will guide learners with up-to-date industry practices and the difference being witnessed over the years.”

The advisory board at NHSRE is formed by the presence of Darshan Hiranandani Group CEO of Hiranandani Group, Gautam Chatterjee – Ex-Chairman MahaRERA, Hafeez Contractor – Architect, Mohit Malhotra from Godrej Properties, Tuhin Parekh from Brookefield, Rajiv Sabharwal from Tata Capital, Shishir Baijal from Knightfrank, Sanjay Chaturvedi – Director of Sanjay Chaturvedi & Associates, including the aforementioned.

Keeping in mind the upcoming trends associating with the sector, a K-A-I (Knowledge & Skills, Application and Industry integration) model has been adapted by the team to ensure the learners time and intelligence invested results are worthwhile. Whilst the industry longs for well-learned candidates, the enthusiasts who wish to hone their skills and be relevantly meeting the demand can register themselves at the earliest.