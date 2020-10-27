HSNC University starting a New Era in Education with skill-based UG Programs

Admissions begin for three years UG programs at HSNC University – the newly formed cluster university comprising Mumbai’s finest colleges; H. R. College, K. C. College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTC). In the wake of the pandemic, the admission procedures start with online applications, students interested to apply can visit the website of HSNC University for procedures and other instructions.

As a university strategizing the approach towards an industry-ready workforce, colleges at HSNC align with the NEP 2020 and gives importance to skill-based learning by introducing new programs in the field of Sports and Entertainment Management, combined with necessary theoretical aspects. The University also rolled out a B.Voc program for Web Technologies as the relevance of tech in every aspect of communication increases.

Additionally, HSNC University announced University Schools of Yoga, Performing Arts and Applied Science. With an added interest in the forthcoming generation in off-beat courses, HSNC University implements the idea of exploring various streams a student seeks. Signing up for any of the UG courses, students will get hands-on practical learning from a blended faculty of industry experts and academicians, industry training opportunities, enhanced communication skills and much more.

Ecstatic to announce the new courses, Dr. Hemlata Bagla, principal of K. C. College said, “I’m excited to introduce these avant-garde courses for all our students who are looking to pursue a creative career. With HSNC University, the students certainly can learn extraordinary skills that help them in securing positions in respective industries.

Our groundbreaking methodology will aid students to imbibe the best theoretical and practical knowledge at the same time. I and everybody at HSNC are glad that the vision of meeting the need for fostering on-field human capital comes true in the first year of establishment. This platform is a great equalizer, this is a new start for us and as well as for the learners.”

The mission to start these courses by HSNC was to come up with new knowledge and skills for the students. Where they can select the career as per their convenience and interest. The practical aspect in main courses like yoga has been given more importance, in these courses both in terms of skill development involved, in association with its theories.

Being an enthusiast of education, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost – HSNC University is of the opinion that exemplary knowledge be bestowed to the new generation in order to transform the living humanity for better, explaining which he states, “With an equivalent mission of nurturing students for an industry that awaits an enhanced workforce, HSNC University today announces new initiatives for students who don’t want to miss out on their creative and disruptive sides. These courses will not only make students career-ready but also will enhance their personality as per the needs of a particular field.”

While designing the syllabus, top industry experts, renowned statisticians, data scientists and reputed faculty of KC College have taken care to balance the essential techniques of performing arts with balancing knowledge and skills through elective and ability development courses. Dr. Hiranandani further adds, “We have made sure that learners get the best faculty and provisions to implement their learnings. Even a novice will be able to grasp the know-how at full competency.

The focus is to prepare students with clear, concise concepts to transform them into proficient experts adding value to the organization or sector they join. Present colleges of HSNC University have trained well-placed Alumni working at top positions in various organizations and hoping the same for our fresh batch of students I would like to wish them good luck for their new start.”

To add on, the university has tied up with 100+ companies to provide placements to certified students via their placement cell. The entire journey of learning will be accomplished in an interdisciplinary Choice Based Credit Score format opted by students.

Making the current cohort of freshers future-ready, HSNC University is providing the best career options and preparing students to fit in the business of their interest. With the new addition of courses, the University aims at endorsing India as a global hub of education by adapting the multidisciplinary aspects from countries around the globe. This marks the contemporary altitude of an effective education system.