Huntington Study Group and CHDI Foundation Collaborate on Enroll-HD

Rochester, NY, July 26, 2023 –HSG Clinical Research, Inc. – the Huntington Study Group’s clinical research organization (CRO) and wholly owned subsidiary (collectively referred to here as HSG) – has begun providing CRO services for CHDI Foundation’s Enroll-HD observational study and clinical research platform in the USA and Canada.

“CHDI has long supported and worked with the HSG as a clinical investigator-facing network of healthcare professionals dedicated to Huntington’s disease,” said Robi Blumenstein, President of CHDI Management. “HSG is very familiar with the HD clinical sites throughout North America and, with the establishment of its clinical research arm, HSG Clinical Research, it was only natural that we would turn to HSG as a CRO for Enroll-HD. HSG brings exceptional domain knowledge and continuity to Enroll-HD and the studies and trials it supports, and we look forward to the continued expansion of this relationship over time.”

Enroll-HD is a clinical research platform and the world’s largest observational study for Huntington’s disease families that serves as a resource for the entire HD community, including families, clinicians, researchers, advocates, and the vitally important engagement of pharma and biotech companies developing novel therapeutics. Currently, the Enroll-HD clinical database comprises more than 30,000 participants from around the world at more than 155 clinical sites in 23 nations.

CHDI and HSG will leverage their expertise and innovation to continue gaining knowledge and insight into the natural history of HD, combine their strengths in research, clinical expertise, and study execution to ensure the ongoing success of Enroll-HD, and work together to accelerate therapeutic development to make a difference for those affected by Huntington’s disease.

Shari Kinel, CEO of Huntington Study Group, noted, “CHDI is an incredible organization and HSG could not be more excited to work with them on this important study. Our organizations have a shared commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by HD, and we are confident that our joint efforts will lead to meaningful outcomes. We are already looking forward to future collaboration opportunities.”

Learn more about Enroll-HD, including how to participate and how it can help your research.

If you’re interested in learning more about opportunities to collaborate with HSG, please contact info@hsglimited.org.