Huntsman Announces Rs One Lakh Scholarship for ITI Students in Padra, Baroda

Pune(S.N): Huntsman Textile Effects, the leading global provider of high-quality dyes, chemicals, and digital inks for textile-related industries, recently presented “Huntsman Scholarship for ITI Students” worth a total of Rs one lakh to ten deserving students from the Industrial Training Institute(ITI) in Padra, Baroda.

The “Huntsman Scholarship for ITI Students” is part of Huntsman’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to empower youths with trade and survival skills to support their livelihood. The scholarship is offered to candidates pursuing full-time ITI courses and to students permanently residing in Umrayaand Luna villages. Each student was awarded Rs 10,000. The students who received the scholarship are:

01. Avtarsinh Babubhai Padhiyar 02. Maulikbhai Maheshbhai Padhiyar 03. MiteshkumarSureshbhaiPadhiyar 04. YuvrajsinhBhupatsinh Gohil 05. JaydeepsinhBaldevsinhMahida 06. Nitin SureshbhaiPadhiyar 07. YuvarajsinhRameshbhaiPadhiyar 08. SaileshNatubhai Parmar 09. HiteshbhaiHarmanbhai Solanki 10. Sandipkumarkantibhai Solanki

Nurturing and enriching our youths are key areas that align closely with the culture and values of Huntsman, and the scholarship is one such initiative that drives the long-term agenda. While presenting the scholarship, Kavishwar Kalambe, Site Director, of Huntsman Textile Effects, said, “We firmly believe that there are lifelong benefits associated with a good education. With the scholarship program, we hope to empower these deserving students with resources to enable them to develop further in their learning journey.” He also added, “These students are our future leaders, and their success and empowerment are the growth of the entire village. Huntsman is proud to be able to support such initiatives for this community.”

ITI offers immense opportunities to students to learn new skills and hone existing ones. It allows students to be industry- and job-ready. The aim of the courses offered by ITI is to provide vocational training to Indian students constituted under the DGET (Directorate General of Employment and Training), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Union Government. “Huntsman Scholarship for ITI Students” supports the course to successfully train and develop the students into more confident individuals who will be better equipped to face future challenges.