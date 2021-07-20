Hyderabad School kids’’ step-up to help the pandemic affected families

Hyderabad July 2021: The second wave of the ongoing pandemic has brought disruption, loss, and striking change in economic growth. While tackling the pandemic of this scale is challenging, the student volunteers of Hyderabad city decided to find creative ways to make a difference. The need, in fact, has fired the desire to help the nation in many students.

Transforming a vision into reality, Simran a student of grade 10 at Oakridge International School, Bachupally has initiated “Covid-Trahi”, which aims for providing financial aid and necessities to families afflicted by the pandemic’s second wave. “I aim to simply be able to bridge the gap for there are so many people that are willing to give and so many in need, and the constant desire to connect both worlds is exactly what motivates me. My parents and my school have been instrumental in inculcating a sense of social responsibility and global understanding in me.”, says Simran. Now Simran, along with her schoolmates Harshita, Aashi and Aryan has been successful in distributing more than 720 covid essential kits.

Shalini a student of Grade 10 at Oakridge International School, Bachupally has dedicated her passion for art to help people attain their basic needs. “My dad always spoke to me about the ones who struggle to get their daily earnings especially during this pandemic it got worsen. This gave me a thought about what can I do from my side and eventually I came up with the idea of “Art for a cause”, where I can create paintings and sell them to raise money for a noble reason. Also, I have been able to get donations from the audience of my YouTube channel”, says Shalini. Besides this, Sachit of Grade 6 at Oakridge International School, Bachupally has extended his help to facilitate Balasadan, a girl-child welfare center at Siddipet with study materials, books, clothes, and other essentials

Oakridge International School, Bachupally has been encouraging students to engage in social welfare activities and act as responsible citizens. The role of education is not limited to creating students of academic excellence but also aims to motivate the students to be socially responsible.“Charity is a supreme virtue that unites children and inspires their noblest efforts. Community, action, and service at Oakridge International School Bachupally is a holistic approach that is designed to strengthen and extend students’ personal and interpersonal learning.”, – Says, Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of at Oakridge International School Bachupally.

About Oakridge International School, Bachupally:

