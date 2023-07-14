ICMAI to host ‘Global Summit 2023’; focus on sustainability & ESG under India’s G20 presidency

New Delhi, 14, July 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is organizing Global Summit 2023 (GS-2023), a knowledge-sharing forum at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on July 14 and 15 on the theme “Unlocking Sustainability: G20 Presidency Paves the Way for an ESG-driven New World Order”. The summit will focus on India’s G20 presidency theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Law and Justice & Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs will be the chief guest at the event.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education, Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), and Lieutenant General Samir Gupta, Director General, Financial Planning, Indian Army will be the Guests of Honor of the Inaugural Session of the GS2023 on 14th July 2023.

ICMAI is a statutory professional body established by a special Act of Parliament for the regulation and development of the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy. The Institute is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Pertinent to mention here that India’s G20 theme is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of minimum government maximum governance; inclusive growth & social transformation; energy transformation; achieving net zero & environmental sustainability; Green Mobility – Surface, Air, and Ocean; Green Finance; ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) and Business Responsibilities.

Under the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, India aims to prioritize inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, and promote a rules-based order, peace, and just growth for all.

“GS2023 is aimed at providing us with a unique opportunity to collectively redefine our priorities, reimagine our strategies, and forge partnerships that will steer us towards a more sustainable and resilient future. More than 800 delegates from across the country and abroad are likely to attend the Summit in person. The Summit proceeds would be live telecast to reach our more than 90,000 members, 5,00,000 students, and millions of other professional colleagues sitting all over the globe,” says Vijender Sharma, President, of ICMAI. “ESG considerations are becoming increasingly important for companies, and CEOs are facing a dilemma as they try to balance these considerations with the need to meet the financial expectations of shareholders. Cost Accountants play a key role in helping companies navigate this dilemma by providing guidance, resources, and education on how to integrate ESG considerations into their operations, and advocating for policies and regulations that support ESG considerations. By viewing ESG considerations as an opportunity, rather than a burden, CEOs can improve the long-term sustainability and resilience of their companies and help to create a more sustainable and equitable global economy,” says CMA H Padmanabhan, Chairman, Global Summit 2023, Former VP, ICMAI.

The Summit would be addressed by eminent personalities holding high positions in the Government, Industry leaders, management experts, and Professional Gurus like Ms. Jyotsna Sitling, Member, of the Advisory Committee to SEBI on Social Stock Exchange, Dr. Harish Ahuja, Head (PSD), National Stock Exchange, Dr. Aditi Haldar, Director, GRI South Asia, CMA Asim Mukhopadhyay, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., Dr. Paritosh Basu, Senior Director (Services), Stragility Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Sudipta Das, Partner Futurestation ESG, Dr. Birender Raturi, International Director SR Asia, CMA B.B. Goyal, Former Additional Chief Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, CMA (Dr.) Ashish Bhattacharya, Distinguished Professor, Shiv Nadar University, CMA (Dr.) S.K. Gupta, Managing Director, ICMAI RVO, Mr. Prabhu Narayan Singh, Head ESG – Vikram Solar, Ms. Ruchika Drall, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ms. Meenakshi Sharma, Director, KPMG, Mr. R.K. Anand, BFSI Academics & Advisor, CMA (Dr.) Gopal Krishna Raju, Member (Co-opted), International Affairs Committee, ICMAI, and Ms. Ekta Kumar, Independent ESG and CSR Advisor.