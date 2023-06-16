ICRI and Aakash Hospital Collaborate to Drive Excellence in Allied Healthcare Education

New Delhi June 16, 2023: ICRI, Preparing You for Careers of Tomorrow, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Aakash Super Speciality Hospital, a renowned medical institution, to offer advanced training programs in BSc Radiology and BSc Medical Lab Technology (MLT). This alliance aims to provide students with comprehensive industry-oriented education and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their careers.

Under this collaboration, students will have the opportunity to receive training from expert medical professionals who specialize in their respective fields. Upon successful completion of the program, ICRI students pursuing BSc in Radiology and MLT will be eligible for recruitment by Aakash Hospital, opening doors to promising career opportunities in the healthcare industry.ICRI’s unique teaching methodology, focusing on 360-degree student development, sets it apart from others in the industry. With its institution-hospital collaboration, ICRI ensures real-time skill development for students right from day one.

BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) is a 3.6 years undergraduate program that focuses on the diagnosis and prevention of diseases through clinical laboratory investigations. As a crucial allied health profession, medical technologists play a vital role in accurate diagnoses and the efficient functioning of biochemical laboratories. India currently faces a shortage of healthcare professionals, with a demand for 65 lakh professionals while only having a present task force of 2 lahks. ICRI bridges this gap by equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the industry demand.

Meanwhile, BSc in Radiography and Imaging Technology is a highly sought-after course in the allied healthcare industry. Over three years and six semesters, students are trained in various aspects such as clinical radiography, radiation safety, image processing technology, and imaging modalities. This program caters to the growing demand for well-trained radiology technologists in hospitals, clinics, and physicians’ offices. With the healthcare sector being one of the largest employers in India, ICRI provides guidance under senior doctors and practitioners, preparing students for promising career opportunities in this thriving field.

Commenting on the alliance, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Hospital, expressed his excitement, stating, “Aakash Healthcare is delighted to partner with ICRI, an institution focused on futuristic programs through their unique university-industry partnership model. We are committed to providing extensive practical training to BSc Radiology and MLT students, nurturing them into highly skilled professionals in these domains.” Kanishk Dugal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ICRI, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are pleased to collaborate with Aakash Hospital, a top-tier multi-specialty institution. Our students will benefit from practical exposure and job training with state-of-the-art technology, enriching their learning experience and preparing them for the challenges of their future careers. At ICRI, we are dedicated to nurturing our students in an environment that fosters knowledge acquisition and the development of essential skills.”

The alliance between ICRI and Aakash Super Speciality Hospital marks a significant milestone in the field of allied healthcare education. Through this collaboration, aspiring healthcare professionals will receive comprehensive training and exposure to the latest industry practices, ensuring their readiness to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.