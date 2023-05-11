ICRI announced its partnership with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai

ICRI India, a renowned institution for education and training in New Age Careers, has collaborated with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to offer a PG Diploma in Clinical Research & Data Science. This partnership enables ICRI India to utilize the hospital’s experienced Clinical Research professionals and state-of-the-art facilities to provide industry-relevant education and training to its students. ICRI India’s commitment to providing quality education and training that prepares students for New Age Careers is reflected in this collaboration with PD Hinduja Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Mumbai.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Research & Data Science program is India’s science fraternity’s first and most sought-after program. ICRI has been a pioneer in introducing this program since 2004, with over 2,000 students passing their PG Diploma in Clinical Data Management, making it the largest number of students to pass this program in India. ICRI has designed this course to provide training, experience, and innovation at world-class hospitals with international standards of technology and infrastructure. This unique platform helps launch students in Clinical Research, Healthcare, and IT and covers aspects of Clinical SAS, with training provided by SAS, the world’s largest IT Company.

ICRI emphasizes areas such as Clinical Data Management and Pharmacovigilance, enabling students to enter the IT sector and work for major companies such as HCL, TCS, and Accenture. They also provide mentorship and guidance from expert doctors and Pharmacovigilance professionals, as well as invite industry experts to accelerate their professional careers in the IT sector. This is the first-ever learning module for the Life Science segment that exposes students to practical learning from the first day of their enrolment.

PD Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre is a multi-specialty, tertiary-care hospital in Mumbai, India. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and facilities, it provides top-quality healthcare services to patients. The hospital’s strong belief in health and education has led it to offer many educational courses, either alone or in conjunction with other organizations. In addition to medical and paramedical courses, the hospital offers management and life sciences courses, contributing to society by providing formal education and training to its employees and all individuals seeking career opportunities in these fields.