IDP Education kick-starts its biggest International Education Fair

IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, kick-started its biggest educational fair for students planning to study abroad. The fair will take place in 58 cities physically and virtually across the country till 5th September 2022. Over 175 world-class universities and institutions from countries like Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland are participating in this fair to assist students in their study abroad plans.

Since the decision of studying abroad is a complex process, students and their parents often require expert counselling and seek authentic information about their preferred institutions. In such a scenario, it becomes difficult for students to contact universities and institutions abroad to discuss their queries and concerns. IDP understood this challenge and launched education fairs where students and parents could connect directly with universities and institutions.

It has been over 50 years since IDP has provided world-class assistance to students to fulfill their study abroad dreams. Even during the pandemic, IDP successfully organised virtual education fairs and has already assisted more than 100,000 students via this platform in 2021 alone. Many students credit IDP’s virtual education fairs to their successful educational journey abroad.