IDP India organises the first-ever education conclave

IDP Education India successfully concluded its first-ever, two-day (5th and 6th November) education conclave today. The theme of this virtual conclave was – Decoding future in the times of change and was attended by more than 15,000 students, parents and delegates.

This conference brought together industry experts from all over the world on one single platform to discuss prevalent topics in the education industry. The speakers and panellists who attended this virtual education conclave shared their insights on digital transformation in international education, student mobility issues, a shift in student behaviour, current trends in the education industry, English language testing requirements, future of Indian education, expectations of students and their parents and future of work.

The keynote speakers and panellists addressed various issues regarding international education that concern the students and parents in these changing times. They also shared their valuable insights and latest updates on student mobility, the impact of the new education policy in India, the importance of innovation and technology, changing perspectives of students, and common concerns regarding future skills.

The conference commenced on 5th November 2020 with a welcome address by Mr. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, who provided a background to the genesis of this unique conference and an overview of the insightful sessions planned for the audience in his opening statements. He said, “In these two days, we all learnt about how digital technology is transforming higher education, were able to imbibe the latest views on global student mobility, understand what some of the top universities across the globe have to say about the future of international higher education, and learn about the latest trends in the study abroad plans of international education aspirants.”

He added, “The stalwarts from the industry and the academia discussed what our students should know about the rapidly changing nature of work, what skills they need to inculcate to thrive in a competitive environment and how the digital maturity earned during this time will keep them ahead of the line.”

More than 15,000 students, parents, delegates from the government bodies and educational institutions, actively participated in the sessions and panel discussions to get the latest updates on the changing dynamics in the education industry and make well-informed decisions. The sessions were carefully designed to provide with insights to everyone associated with the education industry. The audience was also able to post their questions real-time which were addressed by the panellists.

This conclave was an important and informative event for everyone associated with the international education sector, especially the students who aspire to study abroad.

