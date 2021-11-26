IDP successfully concluded the season 2 of IDP India Education Conclave with participation from over 7000 students

IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, successfully completed the Season 2 of its Education Conclave 2021. Conducted on the 23rd and 24th of November, the virtual conference was graced by more than 30 industry stalwarts and keynote speakers from around the globe and was attended by over 7000 students.

This year the education conclave focused on the latest developments, changes and innovative solutions adapted to facilitate the smooth delivery of higher education. The sessions revolved around the impact of technology on easing the application process for international students, along with insights on sought-after study destinations such as Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, and Ireland.

Some of the other key knowledge-sharing sessions revolved around the ‘role of an education counsellor in shaping students’ global dreams’, ‘insights and trends in the international education sector, and ‘Understanding of strategies to score higher band in IELTS’. The conference concluded with a special session from successful alumni as panellists, sharing their success stories and challenges they overcame during their graduation years.

Commenting over the conclave and its offerings, Mr Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia & Mauritius), IDP Education, said, “This is the second season of the IDP India education conclave. The objective of the conclave was to bring eminent personalities, senior leaders from the education industry on a common platform so students and their parents can learn about the new dynamics of international education in current times. We carefully chose the topics of this conclave to help our viewers understand the ongoing transitions and changes while studying abroad and be better prepared to fulfil their dream and build a career.”

Students who missed attending the education conclave can still access these insightful sessions as they will be aired on IDP’s social media channels in the coming days.