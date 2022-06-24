IDP Talk Season 3 Gains Huge Traction Among Students, Aiding Them In Their Study Abroad Plans

Mumbai, 24th June 2022: IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, successfully held season 3 of IDP Talk on 22nd June 2022. IDP Talk is a virtual event that helps study abroad aspirants with the latest information and insights from the experts. It received a great response with the participation of around 3000 students and their parents. Many students also discussed their queries with the experts and got clarity on various aspects on studying abroad.

The event was conducted by the eminent speakers from world-class institutions and country-specific high commissions., enlightening the aspirants with all the information required for their journey ahead. Focusing on the top study-abroad destinations like Australia, USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland, the industry experts held an open interaction with students and parents addressing their concerns regarding their future education plans.

Commenting on IDP Talk Season 3, Mr Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia & Mauritius), IDP Education, said, “We are glad to receive such a positive response to the talk. We are immensely happy that it helped many aspirants with much-needed clarity in deciding their career paths.

The valuable insights shared by speakers and industry experts added to students’ awareness of international education and ways to capitalise it into a successful career and employment opportunity. In the present era of digitalisation, we strongly believe that it is important for students to learn new skills and embrace learning as a lifelong activity. If done so, it will go a long way in helping them in adjusting to the transformational forces. It will also further their ability to convert every challenge into an opportunity, making them future-ready.

We are determined to continue to support students to realise their dream of studying abroad through various avenues”

The session helped students in gaining clarity about various aspects of international education, such as the Emerging trends in education and employability for international students in Australia; Student experience post-pandemic and emerging programs in New Zealand; Diversified career opportunities in trending programs in Ireland (finance, fin-tech, cyber security); UK higher education from recovery to growth (Focus on Data Analytics and Engineering); New opportunities and emerging programs in Canada (AI, Machine Learning, robotics and new age programs); and Trending STEM and Non STEM courses and career in the US.

The event was in continuation with the IDP web talk series, two of which have been successfully conducted in the recent past, aiding the country’s youth with all the information they need to make their studying-abroad aspiration a reality. The virtual event, free for all, added to the accessibility of students and their parents, enabling them to join from the comfort of their homes conveniently.