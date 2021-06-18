IFC invests in Ser Educacional to strengthen its e-learning education offer to students in Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil, June 16, 2021 – IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, announced an investment of BRL 200 million to support the growth strategy and digital transformation of Ser Educacional, one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and a leader in number of students in postsecondary education in the Northeast and North regions. The financing will help ensure quality online learning experience and reach of new students through upgrades in platforms and new product development that are particularly critical in the context of the pandemic.

In addition to strengthening the digital platform, the financing will also reinforce Ser Educacional’s working capital, and sustain the integration of new students acquired through mergers and acquisitions into Ser’s education model.

This is IFC’s third investment in Ser Educacional since 2010. In 2015, IFC announced an investment of $40 million (equivalent to BRL 120 million at the time) to support the Group’s expansion through the construction of two new campuses, the renovation and modernization of the existing campus, as well as new acquisitions.

According to Jânyo Diniz, the president of Grupo Ser Educacional, the company continues to invest. “Our expansion plan continues with valuations of assets and investments in the digital modality. In 2020, we made some acquisitions of edutechs and we are expanding our presence in distance education. IFC’s contribution has helped us along this path”, he comments.

“This investment contributes to the professionalization and digital transformation of the education sector, expanding the student base and increasing resilience to future crises. IFC’s role is to support its clients in addressing the challenges of the pandemic, helping them preserve jobs and accelerate Brazil’s economic recovery,” says Carlos Leiria Pinto, IFC’s Country Manager in Brazil.

The credit line is part of IFC’s $8 billion package of fast-track financing to its clients worldwide to combat the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package was approved by the Board of Directors in March 2020 and so far, $3.866 billion has already been committed. In Brazil, this is the fourth transaction benefited by the program, totaling $260 million (about BRL 1.4 billion). IFC has provided financing to Banco Santander, Banco Daycoval and Jalles Machado, an agribusiness company.

The Brazilian postsecondary education sector is made up of more than 2.600 universities, of which 2.300 are private institutions. The private sector is largely characterized by medium-sized institutions (80% have less than 3.000 students), administered by families and with an academic model based on traditional classroom teaching. The COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures and closure of campuses has significantly disrupted the sector and has particularly affected the medium-sized education institutions that did not have a strong footprint in digital or distance education. This has created new opportunities for those consolidators that had been going through a digital transformation of their business model for several years such as Ser Educacional. In that sense, this IFC investment will support the continued provision of quality affordable education throughout Brazil for existing and new students.