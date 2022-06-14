IFIM Institution announces admission open for 2022-23 session

Bengaluru, 14th June 2022: IFIM College, Bengaluru’s NAAC “A” accredited and autonomous undergraduate and postgraduate college affiliated with Bangalore University is starting its admission for its UG and PG programs for the 2022-23 session. The program structure also promises holistic, industry-led academic knowledge to its industry-responsible professionals.

The admission process which will start on 14th June 2022 will continue till 30th June 2022.

The college also announces Alumni Association Scholarships to students who have scored above 95% marks in both the boards (10th & 12%) and their annual family income is less than 8 Lacs. 100% scholarships for such students taking admission in JAGSOM College. The final decision to give scholarships to a candidate will be based on the academic records, entrance test, and performance in the personal interview. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website.

Click Here to Register for admissions – https://ifim.edu.in/ admissions.html

Sanjay Padode, Chairman, IFIM Institutions said, ‘For the past two years we have been doing this process online and we are excited to welcome a new batch to the campus to experience learning. Keeping the protocols into consideration, we are doing the document verification process online. The campus is prepared to host the students. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught all of us to be prepared for the unprecedented future. To be able to create solutions and meet the ever-changing demands of humankind we are keen on creating professionals who are industry-ready and cultivating a generation of thinkers, leaders, visionaries, and serious academics at IFIM College.’

IFIM College is an autonomous, NAAC “A” accredited institution affiliated with Bangalore University. It offers the following programs

BBA program which has been ranked amongst the top 15 in the country BCom integrated with ACCA BCA BA Journalism

EWS scholarships are available for students who have achieved above 80% in their 10th and 12th Grade and above 70% in Graduation, their JAGMAT score should be 65% and the eligible candidate should also submit an EWS certificate to avail the scholarship.

IFIM College campus is located in the Electronics City at Bengaluru surrounded by the best IT and ITES companies in India. Its location helps the College in attracting senior executives from these companies to share their experience and wisdom with its students. Co-curricular activities such as Certification Programs and Industrial Visits, supplement the curriculum of this institution. The program focuses on a hands-on problem-solving approach and attempts to strike a balance between technical and non-technical skills. The college provides Best in class faculty and world-class infrastructure.