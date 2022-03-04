IFMR GSB Krea University celebrates the trending new-age entertainment – OTT/web series over the weekend with Abhyudaya 2022

Chennai, 04th March 2022: “In the world of entertainment, may it be OTT or Big screen, it’s the content and the way it is delivered that fascinates the audience,” said award-winning filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon while addressing management students at IFMR GSB’s annual fest Abhyudaya 2022. The two-day flagship cultural fest over the weekend hosted personalities from the world of entertainment this year.

This year’s theme was a tribute to the streaming world of today with a focus on over-the-top (OTT) and web series platforms. ‘Abhyudaya 2022’ was formally inaugurated by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is also an actor, screenwriter, producer and playback singer.

“With the increase in technology it’s easy for us to reach any corner of the world and that attracts both good and bad thoughts on us, and this negativity should not throw us off. We should study that and figure out where it works for us and keep ourselves away from it affecting us,” he said.

Over the course of the two-day event, two inspiring Krea Talks were hosted during Abhyudaya 2022. These were delivered by Dr. Rakesh Godhwani (Academician & Entrepreneur) and Ms. Janaki Sabesh (Actress & Storyteller), who encouraged young minds to communicate efficiently and boost their self-esteem, by never giving up and keep trying. Dr. Rakesh Godhwani influences individuals by addressing that “it is okay to fail, it is how we recalculate and keep trying towards achieving our dreams.”

The two-day event saw participation by 2700+ students from more than 150 top management institutes in the country such as IIMs, IITs, NMIMS, Xavier’s, Great Lakes, etc. These institutes showcased their talent in different categories (9 management & 6 cultural) of events and competed for cash prizes worth INR 3.5 lakhs.