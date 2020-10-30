IFMR GSB Opens Applications for MBA Batch 2021-23

IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) opens application for its two-year Masters in Business Administration (MBA) Program for the batch 2021-2023. IFMR GSB offers 22 core and approximately 55 elective courses in traditional areas such as Finance, Marketing, IT, Operations, HR, and Strategic Management as well as newer areas like Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Quantitative Finance, and Data Sciences (Business Analytics).

The last date to apply for the Early Decision Round (Round 1) is Feb 01, 2021.

According to Prof. Amit Das, Chairperson Admissions, at IFMR GSB, “This year we are offering three full (100% tuition scholarships) in addition to existing merit-cum-means scholarships and prizes for high achievers at the end of the first and second years of the curriculum.”

Students in the final year of their undergraduate degrees, as well as graduates with up to 36 months of work experience, are invited to apply. Candidates from Open and Distance Learning institutions are also eligible to apply.

“Despite a slowing economy, IFMR GSB managed to place its graduating cohort of 2018-20 in jobs with prestigious employers such as all Accenture, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, Deloitte, Genpact, HCL, and KPMG at an average salary of INR 9.4 lakhs per annum” said Prof. Das.

Given the renewed focus on health-care, Krea University has recently tied up with Kauvery Hospitals to provide comprehensive care to campus residents through doctors, nurses, a pharmacy and a 24-hour ambulance service.

Applicants to IFMR GSB are required to take any of the following standardized entrance exams – CAT 2020 / XAT 2021 / CMAT 2021 / NMAT/ GMAT / GRE. The selection process consists of two rounds of applications for the MBA batch followed by a Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Applications are now available online. More information on admissions can be obtained at the web site https://krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb or by email: gsb.mbaadmissions@krea.edu.in and phone: + 044 – 7165 0123 | 93601 34757 | 93601 34758.

Established in 1970 as a not-for-profit society, the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) was set up to provide research-based inputs to industries and the government in the areas of finance and economics. IFMR GSB is accredited by SAQS and is considered one of the top-rated Business Schools in the country for MBA in Finance, Quantitative Finance and is one of few management institutes that offer a 2-year full-time MBA program in Data Science.