IIHMR announces to launch ‘S D Gupta School of Public Health’ on its 36th Foundation Day

Jaipur, October 2020: The Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) made a big announcement today by declaring that it will soon launch a new School of Public Health – ‘S D Gupta School of Public Health’ in IIHMR University, Jaipur. Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Founder Trustee, IIHMR, announced this during its 36th Foundation Day celebration through an online platform, witnessed by all faculty, staff, and students of IIHMR. Dr. S.D. Gupta, who is the Trustee Secretary of Indian Institute of Health Management Research, and Chairperson of IIHMR University, is a renowned public health specialist and has given a new shape to the practice of public health in India, said Dr. Agarwal.

Remembering the institute’s initial foundation years, Dr. Agarwal said, “36 years back we were trying to set up a new and different vision. I found a group of bright academicians who believed in my vision, and today IIHMR has three campuses in Jaipur, Bangalore and Delhi. The strength of IIHMR has been its faculty members. We have already done 800+ research studies and 3000 students’ dissertations which is a significant contribution. Most of our graduates are dealing with COVID 19 as frontline workers, which makes us feel proud.”

Dr. S. D. Gupta addressed the students and faculty online. Dr. Gupta said, “when we started initially, we were the only organization to undertake research policy and program management research. Our contribution has been immense in many research programs. The institute has closely worked with Government of India and other state governments in the management and execution of national health programs including the HIV control program, Immunization program and Blindness control program. We started with research and later added capacity building of mid-career professionals and policymakers as one of the major components.” Reminiscing the people behind this institute’s formation, including Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Dr. Gupta said that Dr. Rameshwar Sharma, Dr. G. Girdhar, Dr. Udai Pareek, Dr. Rishikesh Maru, and Sh. M L Mehta has been the pillar of strength and their leadership has guided the institution to this level today.

Dr. P. R. Sodani, President (Officiating), IIHMR University, welcomed the guests and spoke about the institute’s vision and history and its courses in the present day. Dr. Sodani said, “we have successfully executed 35 years of excellence. Today we have created leadership in the domain area of health management in the country and globally. The institute was set up with a different vision. The country had many hospitals, but the hospitals’ management remained a critical issue. There was an urgent need for an institute like IIHMR during that time. Even during COVID 19, it has been observed that the management of public health services is highly required. Initially, the institute’s focus was research. Therefore, the initial years of IIHMR were spent in conducting research. Today we have created a space in the country as a renowned health management organization.”

Initially, the program commenced with a small video displaying the history of IIHMR. The students of IIHMR University performed a much-awaited cultural program and song dedicated to the institute. The program was coordinated by Dr. Veena N Sarkar, Assistant Professor, IIHMR University, and a vote of thanks was extended by Dr. Deepti Sharma, Associate Professor, IIHMR University.