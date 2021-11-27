IIHMR celebrates Silver Jubilee Reunion of First batch of PGDHM Alumni”

Jaipur, 27.11.2021. “It’s about the journey, not the destination. But before, let us pause for a moment to celebrate.” The first batch of IIHMR University, Jaipur (1996-98), to celebrate their Silver Jubilee by reuniting at the IIHMR University campus, Jaipur on November 28, 2021.

The reunion of the batch of 1996-98 has been planned to celebrate the success of its Alumni who are now at successful positions in reputed organizations and some even owning their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Throwing more light on it, Dr PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see first batch that was nurtured at IIHMR University reach the pinnacle of their careers and established a new health management discipline in the country. These students have set a standard in the health and allied sectors and have contributed to the nation and the world through their respective jobs. Reuniting with our Alma Mater is simply a way for us to return and relive those memories, who have become like a second family to IIHMR University. We look forward to leverage alumni’s wealth of knowledge and providing a platform for all alumni of this glorious institution to share their success stories with one another, as well as inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”