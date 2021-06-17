IIHMR invites application for Admission to PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development

Jaipur: Launching the program for forthcoming academic session, Dr. PR Sodani, President,IIHMR University saidthat, the Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development is an innovative and first of its’ kind work-integrated program in the country to strengthen capacity building in management of CSR and Sustainable Development. The program aims to introduce students to the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development as well as to equip them with skills, required to independently plan and implement the CSR project initiatives in their respective settings.The program, which is in strategic industry collaboration with India CSR for better reach and relevance, is best suited for those aspiring for professional careers connected to the Evidence-based planning, implementation, and management of Rural, Rurban and Urban Development Transformation through CSR driven interventions.

Selection Procedure: The eligible candidates will be invited for the Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate is based on his/her performance in the Personal Interview (PI)

***Note – Date of PI are subject to change as per UGC guidelines

Number of seats is limited in each program and will be filled on first come first serve basis

Program Highlights:

Upon completing this course students will be able to successfully access the need for Corporate Social Responsibility interventions under the given context by monitoring and evaluating the CSR contribution to the identified priority areas. Also the knowledge gained from this program will contribute to being ableto analyze the connection between corporate strategy and CSR while developing CSR initiatives that suits company’s vision and mission thereby allowing them to lead the implementation of CSR projects independently by analyzing the complex issues confronting organizational leaders as they develop their CSR programs

