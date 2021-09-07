IIHMR University Celebrates Teachers Day 2021

Jaipur: IIHMR University, Jaipur a pioneering academic institution in India Celebrated Teachers’ Day virtually to mark the birth anniversary of the great philosopher, teacher, scholar and the second President of Independent India Dr Sarvopalli Radhakrisnan.

The faculty of IIHMR University has contributed a good deal to the growth of the institute and has participated in Nation-building for the last many decades. They have served as role models for the younger generation. Their contribution has yielded rich dividends in the form of quality graduates from IIHMR University who stand stronger with the best in the world.

Dr PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, while thanking his teachers who taught him and motivated him to reach this level also thanked his students for their love and affection and motivated them to always follow the right path and moral values in their life. Dr Sodani believes that he is still learning be it from his students or surroundings, learning has no age limits. You keep learning things from the time you are born.

Dr SD Gupta,Chairperson, IIHMR University believes whatever you are is the contribution of the teacher. teachers are the real mentors who inspire who share the knowledge they have gained through their experience in life. Teacher nit only teaches you but also develop the core values of life. How you can be a useful citizen and how you can contribute to the growth and development of the nation and how you can contribute to the lives of the people. Teachers are the GURU – GU is the darkness RU is the light. Taking people out of the darkness to the light. The role between the teacher and the students has to be played from both sides, the student must reach out to their teacher when needed and the teacher must be willing to guide their students. Most important is to create a culture of learning.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a threat of Delta variant spreading, IIHMR University believed to cherish the auspicious occasion virtually with the teachers of the University. Hence, virtual wishes and greetings were a perfect way to realize the importance of teachers in one’s life, even if you are no longer a school-college going, student. This is because teachers are the bedrock upon which your real instinct, personality and any quality education are built and they are perhaps not everybody but very few people in our lives who elate when we, their students, outdo them.