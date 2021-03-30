IIHMR University conferred with 11th Asia Education Summit Awards 2021 under Most Promising University for Healthcare Management of the year

IIHMR University one of the global healthcare hubs conferred the 11th Asia education Summit under the Most Promising University for Healthcare Management of the year category. The award was granted to Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Dean Training, who represented IIHMR University. Asia Education Summit for Education is the premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education where top decision-makers share insights with on-the-ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education.

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of some very esteemed personnel from the ministries such as Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal, Honourable Minister of Education, GOI, ShriMurliManohar Joshi, Former Minister of Education, GOI, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Honourable Indian Emissary to the G20 and G7, Govt of India, Shri Rattan LalKataria, Honourable Minister of the State for Jal Shakti, Shri Sanjay ShamraoDhotre, Honourable Minister of the State for Education, GOI, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Honourable Minister of the State for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Honourable Minister of the State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise, GOI, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Smt. SunitaDuggal, Honourable Member of Parliament alongwith Smt. Jaya Pradha, Indian Film Actress and Former Member of Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shiv Tripathi said, “We are delighted to receive this award. This award truly appreciates the 35 years of excellence that IIHMR University has propagated. The University has always worked in the area of research intensive in healthcare management. We are thankful to the jury of the Asia Education Summit Awards 2021.”

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “IIHMR University has strived for excellence in the health sector. This award is another feather in the cap for the brilliant work that the University has been doing to strengthen the health systems and in the higher education segment.”

IIHMR University is a premier healthcare institution which has proved its excellence in Academics, Training and Research. IIHMR University is a specialized research University in management research, postgraduate education and training in the health sector. The University aims to generate new knowledge and technologies to provide evidence and inputs for developing effective policies and health interventions and strategies.