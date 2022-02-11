IIHMR University host Annual Global Conference “Pradanya 2022’’ on future of healthcare and education

x

JAIPUR: IIHMR University, Jaipur on Wednesday inaugurated its 26th Pradanya Annual Global Conference on Innovations in Healthcare and Education: The Decade of Acceleration for Global Goals, a 3-day conference attended by 30 speakers from 25+ countries and over 2000 delegates. Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University welcomed the guest, speakers, and delegates in the inaugural session and introduced the conference theme and tracks to the audience. Dr. Sodani highlighted the SDG’s and emphasized on Health and Wellbeing (SDG 3) and Quality Education (SDG 4) and shared its pivotal role. The conference deliberations will be useful for government institutions, development partners, NGO, policymakers, UN agencies and professionals, educationists, researchers, and students from across the globe.

Dr. Sudarshan Jain, Chairperson, IIHMR University emphasized on the six areas for Healthcare Innovation processes in India and on the New Education Policy. He also highlighted that India will be the epicentre of innovation with tremendous demographic advantage and IIHMR University will play a pioneering role in this regard.

x

On this occasion, Dr. S.D. Gupta, Trustee Secretary, IIHMR stated that Pradanya is a much-awaited event across the country and has been appreciated every year by professionals, academicians, and students. He highlighted his vision over the National Health Policy2017 and National Education Policy 2020 and said both the policies were highly reformative and have a vision for 2035. He also highlighted that we should create an enabling environment and India should become an educational hub and be a leading economy in the next few years.

After the inaugural session, the conference further preceded with the first track for the panel discussion which was moderated by Dr. Anuradha Jain, Technical Advisor, Health Systems Strengthening, USAID along with the panellist team headed by Dr Swati Mahajan, Chief of Party-NISHTHA, Jhpiego focused on the topic “Leveraging Primary Health Care Systems for Pandemic Response: Learnings from NISHTHA”; Dr. O.P Tiwari, State Nodal Officer-CPHC. M.P shared his innovative thoughts on “Investment in Primary Health Care for Universal Health Coverage”; while Mr. Padam Khanna, Senior Consultant, Knowledge Management Division, National Health Systems Resource Centre(NHSRC)focused on the Primary Health Care Management innovations,Dr. Dnyaneshwar Shelke, Chief Operating Officer, Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services, Government of Maharashtra shared thoughts on Strategies Adopted by Maharashtra EMS in Response to Covid 19 Pandemic; Mr. Neeraj Jain, Country Director, PATH India shared thoughts on Innovative Solutions for Strengthening Primary Health Careand Vote of thanks was extended by IIHMR Faculty member, Dr. Tripti Bisawa, Professorto all the invited speakers, session chair, guests and participants for their insightful presence to contribute to the discussions in the 26th Annual Global Conference Pradanya-2022.