IIHMR University invites applications for PG Diploma in Health Entrepreneurship

The Diploma course will help in enhancing entrepreneurship and leadership competencies, required for building businesses in healthcare value-chains

• Program duration- 12 Months

• Admission starts from- 28/12/2020

• Last date of Submission of Application- January 31,2021

• No. of seats- 40

• Eligibility- Recognized Bachelors’ degree or Bachelor of Vocational Studies (B. Voc.)

• Total Credits- 60 (30% Theory + 70% Skill-focused field-based)

• Total Programme Fee – Rs. 1,05,000

• Disciplines- Multi-disciplinary focusing on Management, Business and Entrepreneurship

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

• Candidates aspiring for admission to the Post Graduate Diploma in Health Entrepreneurship may apply online on applications.iihmr.edu.in or download the application form from IIHMR website: https://www.iihmr.edu.in/

• Contact information @ IIHMR University- +91 93588 93199 | +91 93587 90012 | +91 0141-3924700 or write to executiveeducation@iihmr.edu.in

While commenting about the launch of the Post-Graduate Diploma in Healthcare Entrepreneurship, Dr. PR Sodani, President (Officiating), IIHMR University said, “IIHMR is inviting applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Health Entrepreneurship. This programme is first of its’ kind in the country, focusing on developing entrepreneurial competencies for healthcare sector value-chain. The programme is approved by University Grants Commission (U.G.C.), New Delhi under National Skill Qualifications Framework (N.S.Q.F.).” He added that the programme focuses on preparing a new generation of entrepreneurial talentsto drive innovation and technology supported growth in this exciting sector. This program will connectstudentswith entrepreneurs, helping them to learn directly from the practitioners .”

IIHMR University in Jaipur is the leader in Health Research and Higher Management Education. The University is a leader in the public health sector with various international and national collaborations with over 36 years of experience. The organization is a ‘Global Public Health Hub’.

Discount Policy Category Applicable Discount

• Group Registration (4 or more participants) – 20%

• IIHMR Alumni (All Campus Regular programmes) -30%

• IIHMR Employee (All Campus Employees) -30%

• IIHMR Alumni (All Campus MDP Programmes) -10%

The IIHMR University has collaborations with major universities and institutions like Johns Hopkins University, USA; Chester University, UK; University of Montreal, Canada; Curtin University, Australia; and BP Koirala Institute of Public Health, Nepal.

The programme will be jointly offered by School of Development Studies and Executive Education Division of the University. Dr. Shiv K. Tripathi, Professor and Dean (Training) IHMR, highlighted that this one-year long programme is multi-disciplinary in nature and nearly two-third of the programme will be delivered through students’ engagement with live industry projects. For this purpose the University has developed partnership with India CSR, an active knowledge resource centre. He added that the programme design uniquely links the management of withUN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and thus, making it quite useful for those working (or interested to work) in sustainability space in companies, public sector as well as NGOs.