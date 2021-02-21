IIHMR University launches Advanced Management Programme in Healthcare Leadership

The program is equivalent to MBA (Executive) in Leadership and Strategy

The program is flexible and credit-linked

• Programme duration- 15 months

• Admission starts from- March 15, 2021

• Last date of Submission of Application- February 25, 2021

• No. of seats- 30

• Total Programme Fee – Rs.165200

• Application fee- Rs. 1000/-

• Eligibility: Minimum graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/ institution with a minimum of 3 years managerial experience

• The programme is aligned to the M.B.A. (Executive-Leadership &Strategy)

• Participants shall have the option to transfer Programme credits to earn M.B.A. (Executive – L&S) degree within 3 years from the completion of the AMP-HL programme

• Disciplines – Understanding Context of Healthcare, Advanced Managerial Communicants, Healthcare Information Management, Managing Culture and Organizational Change, etc.

• The Programme comprises 7 modules, focusing on developing the competencies required for effective healthcare leadership and management under a fast-changing healthcare scenario

• Focused on executive training and leadership capacity building in the area of healthcare management

Discount Policy Category Applicable Discount – No two discounts can be claimed together

• Group Registration (4 or more participants) – 20%

• IIHMR Alumni (All Campus Regular programmes) -30%

• IIHMR Employee (All Campus Employees) -30%

• IIHMR Alumni (All Campus MDP Programmes) -10%

IIHMR is launching another superlative course in Advanced Management Programme in Healthcare and Leadership, (AMP-HL). The fellowship programme is to encourage talented scholars. The step has been initiated by the university in a bid to give momentum to the higher education scenario in the state, particularly in the field of Healthcare Advancements.

Dr P.R. Sodani, President (Officiating), Dean IHMR, Professor, said, “The AMP-HL programme will be guided by IIHMRU’s philosophy of research-driven knowledge co-creation and learning. We are confident that the executives will find the programme contents and andragogy quite engaging and flexible, contributing to high-quality executive development needs. The learning outcomes, course-content and andragogy are benchmarked with the global standards for a similar level of programmes. We have tried our best to fit this unique experience of the university into a student’s life while delivering them their personal growth.”

AMP-HL, A flexible Credit-linked executive programme, aligned to MBA (Executive) in Healthcare Leadership and Strategy. With over 36 years of legacy, IIHMR University is a ‘Global Hub’ for Public Healthcare, Management and Research. The University has collaborations with major universities and institutions like Johns Hopkins University, USA; Chester University, UK; University of Montreal, Canada; Curtin University, Australia; and BP Koirala Institute of Public Health, Nepal.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

• Candidates aspiring for admission to the Executive MBA programme may apply online or download the application form from IIHMR website: https://www.iihmr.edu.in/

• Contact information @ IIHMR University- +91 93588 93199 | +91 93587 90012 | +91 141 3924700 or write to executiveeducation@iihmr.edu.in