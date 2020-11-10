IIHMR University ranked 20th among top private MBA Institutions across India in the prestigious Outlook-Icare India MBA rankings 2021

IIHMR University, Jaipur, has been ranked 20th in the prestigious Outlook-ICARE India MBA rankings 2021 in the category-Top Private MBA Institutions across India. IIHMR University is also the 6th ranked Private B Schools in the west zone according to the rankings by Outlook-Icare. This has been declared in the popular magazine Outlook Annual Ranking of India’s top private MBA Institutions under the various category in its recent publication.

Outlook ICARE has evaluated the strengths of IIHMR University on different scales and awarded its overall score of 76.72 for making it earn a coveted ranking among others. The current ranking considers several parameters, including Research, Employability, Faculty quality, Inclusiveness, and Diversity.

On this occasion, Dr. P. R. Sodani, President (Officiating), IIHMR University, said this is indeed a defining moment. He added, “It is an incredibly proud moment for me to see that the institution is fulfilling its vision through sustained hard work. I wish to congratulate IIHMR students, alumnus, faculties and staff that has, over the years, put in best efforts to uphold the high quality of research, admirable standard of education and related academic commitments to provide a world-class education to our students.”