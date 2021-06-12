IIHMR University sees strong placement season amid COVID-19

Jaipur, 12th June 2021: Amidst the Pandemic which has given a halt to normal living, students of IIHMR University, Jaipur have bagged almost 83% placements. With the placement season still on, the university aims to achieve 100% placement by the end of July 2021. The University has placed 216+ students with over 100+ companies during this year. In the placement drive during the year 2020-21, the University witnessed a participation of over 150 companies who hired 216 students across its three programs MBA-HM (Hospital and Health Management), MBA-PM (Pharmaceutical Management) and MBA-DM (under the School of Development Studies). The highest pay package

was 10.5 LPA granted to a student from MBA HM. The highest package offered to a student from MBA-RM was 10.2 LPA, which is the highest in recent times.

The highest CTC was offered to a student from MBA-HM with 10.5 LPA and an average CTC of 5.1 LPA. The CTC offered to a student from MBA-PM was 8.4 LPA with an average CTC of 4.7 LPA and the one from MBA-RM received the highest CTC of 10.2 LPA with an average CTC of 4.1 LPA. The interviews were conducted through a Virtual mode with a selection process of shortlisting of Resume, GD, an Aptitude test, Case Study submission, domain interview and an HR round.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “IIHMR University takes pride in graduating over 263 students who have performed brilliantly to bag the best jobs in the country. COVID-19 pandemic calls for the need of health managers and our students would do their best to support the entire health delivery system who have recently graduated through MBA-HM and MBA-PM. The rural backdrop too needs tremendous makeovers. This would be possible through the contributions made by our talent pool who have recently graduated from MBA-RM. We hope the very best to all our candidates in their respective endeavors.”

Some of the leading firms who have offered placement are PD Hinduja Hospital, Apollo Home Healthcare Ltd., CK Birla Hospital RBH Jaipur, Narayana Health, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, P&G Healthcare, Nestle India Ltd, Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad, Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT) and many more.

IIHMR University recently introduced a programme of one year PG Diploma in Health Entrepreneurship and a PG Diploma in CSR and Sustainable Development. PG Diploma in Health The entrepreneurship program is the first of its kind in India Under University Grants Commission (U.G.C.) National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). PG Diploma in CSR and Sustainable Development is an accelerated program in partnership with India CSR and is certified under the

National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). To fill the application form click the link given below: https://applications.iihmr.edu.in/applicationform-for-diploma-program-for-iihmr-u