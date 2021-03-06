IIHMR University signs an MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

Jaipur, 06th March: IIHMR University, Jaipur a specialized Research University in management research, postgraduate education and training in the health sector signs an MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU). IIHMR University The purpose of signing the MoU ispromoting skill development in public health management programs and establish a framework for programmes of exchange and collaboration in areas of Management and Skill Development.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “Skill has always been an uncharted segment which has tremendous potential. With the National Education Policy and the Government of India also promoting skill education and inclusion of skill curriculum, this MoU is certainly a milestone for IIHMR University. The University has always promoted experiential learning which allows our students to gain hands-on experience through industry-based learnings and interventions that generate output beneficial for organizations.”

Sh. Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) said, “Vocational and Skill training have always been thriving in the country and have also been promoted by the Government. We take this opportunity to join hands with IIHMR University, Jaipur, which has been running a legacy of 35 years in the field of Public Health. We look forward to this association.”

The Key areas of Cooperation include Joint MDP, Skill Developments, Development of Entrepreneurial Skills, Promoting Start-ups, Joint Holdingof Conference/Seminar/Workshop/Training/Symposia/Short term courses etc., Industry

Exchange Programme, Exchange of Knowledge Resource, and Exchange of Faculty Resource.

Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Professor, Dean Training, IIHMR University said, “We are delighted with this MoU as we can now extend ourselves under the purview of health. This alliance between IIHMR University and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will allow us to train and create healthcare talent that is much needed in the country. IIHMR University has been conducting training programs for both Government and non-government organisations and this MoU will certainly add another feather in our cap.”

The other dignitaries present during the signing of the MoU, includedRegistrar Prof. (Dr) R.S. Rathore, Dean- Management Prof. Jyoti Rana, Dean Humanity Prof. Rishi Pal & Industry Integration Department Team led by Mr. Hemant Purohit, Dr. Vaishali Maheshwari, Ms. Archana Thakran from SVSU.