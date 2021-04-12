IIHMR University Signs An MoU With Indus Wellness Code Trust…

Jaipur: IIHMR Universitysigned anMoU with the Indus Wellness Code Trust (IWCT) today. Indus Wellness Code Trust is launching its first Wellness Resource Center in India in collaboration with the IIHMR University, Jaipur. This initiative is in support of Silicon Valley USA’s professionally run largest India Community Center – Crack the Wellness Code (ICC-CWC) in North America over the last 3 years. The Wellness Resource Center was inaugurated by Dr.SudhirBhandari, Principal, SMS Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthanwho was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Dignitaries Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, and Mr.NarenBakshi, Chairman & Founder, Indus Wellness Code Trust were present during the launch.The ICC-CWC has won many accolades in the west, where it has established several Wellness Resource Centers and has been able to create an impact on the lives of many through health and wellness campaigns.

During the inauguration, the Chief Guest, Dr.Sudhir, Senior Professor of Medicine at SMS Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur, said, “In this new normal, doctors and patients seemed to have evolved and adopted the change post-COVID-19. When one looks at the curative aspect, ‘Wellness’ should be a priority. COVID-19 has created an urgencyamong the entire health fraternity, which has given an emergence of wellness.Wellness is multidimensional and leads to holistic health, happiness, and well-being. Physical, mental, and social wellness are the most significant dimensions. Many organizations like IWCT and IIHMR University should come forward to collaborate and focus on health training to make a healthier and disease-free India.”

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, said, “COVID-19 has created a churn in the entire health sector. What gets left behind is mental health, which does occur to most of us as this pandemic has given a huge blow to our lifestyles, making us more sedentary. The MoU with IWCT is a strategic alliance where IIHMR University will be a Knowledge Partner for valuable knowledge generation and dissemination activities. The prime objective of this alliance will be to influence government policies towards prevention and wellness. IIHMR University will be one of the leading Institutional partners with the Wellness Resource Centers to promote Wellnessproactively among its Faculty, Staff, and Students. IIHMR University and IWCT will share knowledge resources and expertise through Webinars, Conferences, and Wellness Support Groups. We are happy that IWCT has laid its faith in IIHMR University to give the cause of ‘Wellness’ a way forward.”

Mr.NarenBakshi, Chairman & Founder, Indus Wellness Code Trust, said, “Wellness is a need of the hour with a single-minded focus. Wellness is vital for post-pandemic recovery and as founding Trustee of ICC and Chief Mentor and Co-Founder of CWC, I am delighted to form the IWC Trust to support the growing Wellness Movement with the establishment of the First WellnessResource Center in my ancestral home in Jaipur with an expectation of scaling up Pan-India. I am delighted that IIHMR University, Jaipur, founded by my friend Ashok Agarwal’s family as our first Strategic Knowledge partner who has been graduating healthcare managers in health, hospital and pharmaceutical sector.”

The strategic alliance between IIHMR University and IWCT will have WRC’s that will provide opportunities for healthcare start-ups incubated and supported by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship at IIHMR University, Jaipur.

The launch of the Wellness Resource Center opened with a Yoga session by the Youth Icon ShivVinayPande and opening remarks by Dr.Rashmi Jain, (Advisor, IWC Trust). The event also witnessed a Nutrition and Healthy Cooking Session post the inauguration and was concluded with a webinar on wellness with famous panelists such as Dr.Pratiksha Gandhi (India’s first preventive Cardiologist), Mr.RohitSaboo (President & CEO, NEI Jaipur),Dr. P R Sodhani, President, IIHMR University, and Mrs. Neeta Boocha (Past National President FICCIC FLO, Founder Chairperson FLO Jaipur).