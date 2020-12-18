IIHMR University Signs MoU with American Society For Quality

IIHMR University, Jaipur one of the Global Hubs for Public Healthcare and the leader in Healthcare Management and Research signed an MoU with the American Society for Quality India (ASQ India). The MoU was signed on 15th of December, 2020. The ASQ India is a 100% owned subsidiary of ASQ Inc (USA), which is a not for profit organization. It has earned the reputation as the world’s leading brand in quality and offers a rich knowledge portfolio through its membership, certification and education programs.

Dr. SD Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University said, “We are happy to collaborate with the ASQ and it is a matter of pleasure that two leading organizations of their respective fields are joining hands. The objective of this MOU is to promote a common mission of promoting industry relevant education and capacity building in quality management area This MOU is envisaged to pioneer a movement for improvement of the education and act as a role model to establish a strong academia-industry interface. The common objective is to create a quality culture and knowledge base at the student level, as well as to work at the institutional level to bring in best practices.”

While speaking at the Online Dialogue, organized post signing of the MoU, Dr. PR Sodani, President (Officiating) IIHMR University said, “The student focused program will expose students early to the concepts, methodologies and tools for adopting a disciplined and systemic approach to problem-solving and quality management. This will also help in adding much sought after skills and knowledge; and adding for students’ better employability. Both the institutions will also work together in promoting US Baldrige Performance Excellence framework for Healthcare Excellence”.

As special invited speaker of the event, Mr. Anindya Sarangi, Head and Director ASQ, South Asia said, “We are happy to join hands with the IIHMR University known for value creation in the healthcare sector. The programs would be designed and delivered jointly by ASQ India and IIHMR University based on basic principles, expertise of our common faculty and the globally recognized and universally accepted Body of Knowledge (BoK) of ASQ.” He added that ASQ is the pioneer in thought leadership for Total Quality Management (TQM) practices globally. He mentioned by leveraging complementary capabilities of ASQ India and IIHMR University, the next level of performance improvement in the quality can be realized through professional education.”

Moderating the Dialogue, Dr. Shiv K. Triapthi, Professor and Dean (Training) added that, “Both the organizations are working on a series of ‘Executive Training and Capacity Building’ programmes on Six-Sigma, Lean Management and Quality Management themes with special emphasis on application to Healthcare Management. These programmes will be delivered both online and onsite during 2021.”

About IIHMR University:

The IIHMR University has been established and incorporated as a postgraduate research University by Government of Rajasthan vide the IIHMR University Ordinance, 2013 (Ordinance No 30 of 2013) promulgated on September 27, 2013, by the Governor which was replaced by the IIHMR University Act, 2014 (Act No. 3, of 2014) passed by the State Legislature on February 07, 2014. The Act of 2014 received the assent of the Governor on the 25th day of February 2014 and was notified in Rajasthan Gazette Extraordinary on February 26, 2014. It has deemed to have come into force on and from September 27, 2013.

IIHMR University is a specialized research University in management research, postgraduate education and training in the health sector. The University aims to generate new knowledge and technologies to provide evidence and inputs for developing effective policies and health interventions and strategies.

The faculty is multi-disciplinary that represents public health, management, economics, statistics, demography, social and behavioural sciences, rural development, and pharmaceutical sector.

The University has collaborations with major universities and institutions like Johns Hopkins University, USA; Chester University, UK; University of Montreal, Canada; Curtin University, Australia; and BP Koirala Institute of Public Health, Nepal.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India identified it as ‘Institute of Excellence’ for its significant contribution to strengthening health systems by promoting and conducting health policy and program management, research, training and capacity building. Over the past three and half decades, the University is engaged in research, education and capacity building in the core areas of Public Health, Health and Hospital Management, Pharmaceutical Management, Health Economics and Finance, Population and Reproductive Health, Rural Management, Institutional Networking and capacity building.