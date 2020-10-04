IIHMR University to celebrate 36th Foundation Day on October 5

Jaipur, October 2020: IIHMR University, a premier health management institute of the country, is celebrating its 36th Foundation day on 5th October 2020. This year, due to CVID 19, the program will be held virtually, which will stretch for one hour. The students, staff, and faculty members of the institution will connect through an online platform to celebrate the much-awaited program.

Dr. S. D. Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University, will be the keynote speaker. He will address the students and members of IIHMR University through an online platform. A ‘Welcome Act’ will be presented by the students of the institution. Dr. P. R Sodani, President (Officiating), IIHMR University, will give a welcome address. A much-awaited cultural program will follow this. The students from all three schools, across streams, will perform in this annual cultural event.