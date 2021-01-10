IIHMR University To Organize Health Next 2021- Global Health & Innovation Conference- on 11th and 12th Jan 2021

While the Novel Coronavirus has toppled the economies the world over, it has also changed the entire healthcare ecosystem to mitigate the crisis. With the rising toll of the Pandemic, patient care has been the core area of concern in these dire circumstances. This has pushed the entire healthcare sector to the brim of accepting and innovating solutions to transform and modify care access points. Hence, the healthcare industry with all the Pandemic crisis has seen a paradigm shift from being more reactive to being proactive in offering innovative solutions to mitigate the risks and overcome this challenge.

To recognize these transformations in the healthcare sector from the point of view of technological innovations and enhancement, opportunities that have been created during the time of crisis in the healthcare sector and to address the fundamental questions and challenges, IIHMR University will be organizing a virtual conclave The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference (GHIC) on 11th and 12th January 2021. The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference (GHIC) will also witness the start-ups presenting their business propositions followed by a poster presentation. Over 30 plus leading expert speakers from the industry will participate at the GHIC that will be witnessed by over 1000 participants across the globe.

The conference will witness participation from veterans from the healthcare industry from India, Canada, the USA, and Germany. The Health Next 2021 – Global Health and Innovation Conference will see over 1000 individuals along with Healthcare Organizations, Institutions, and Start-ups across the globe, to share their point of views on Driving Innovations in the new healthcare landscape- post-COVID, IoT transforming the Health Ecosystem, Building Sustainable Model for Healthcare, Creating Personalized Healthcare experience for every patient and how healthcare can be extended beyond hospitals.

Dr. SD Gupta, Chairman, IIHMR University, Jaipur says, “The healthcare industry has seen a tremendous transformation during this time frame of the Pandemic. The industry has been pushed at least 5 years ahead of time which is why we see that technology now plays an important role in this transformation. Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining a lot of traction be in the hospitals, administration of healthcare organizations, or even in case of patient care, we believe that this transformation was a necessary one. The future of healthcare is purely reliant on building a sustainable model for healthcare, where people, data, information, and knowledge are the vital pillars.”

Dr. P R Sodani, President (Officiating), Dean IIHMR University says, “We are happy to announce the opening of The Health Next 2021 – Global Health and Innovations Conference. IIHMR University known as a Global Hub for Healthcare will see participation from Changemakers, CEOs, Policy Makers, and other significant people reshaping the healthcare industry. This conference will be a great platform for both the global healthcare and start-up community to share their views on the transformations in the healthcare industry. There is a necessity to implement, health system policies, infrastructure, and services to ensure a healthy health system. The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovations Conference is an initiative taken by IIHMR University to bring together the entire healthcare and Health-Tech fraternity along with the start-up community under one roof to speak on challenges and transformations that have taken place in the healthcare sector after the pandemic.”

Dr. Sheenu Jain, Associate Professor, Marketing and Chair, Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) says, “Dive headfirst into the world of technologies that are radically transforming health care. From the latest in AI and digital twinning to technologies to radically transform clinical trials, contact tracing, and symptom tracking, these technologies are addressing health care’s greatest challenges for both patients, providers, and overall public health. Hear from the leading experts and front-line innovators which next-gen technologies will make the greatest impact. The galaxy of speakers will deliberate on the pertinent issues for these two days from around the globe. IIHMR University has always been a pioneer in such initiatives and this year our entire focus is building and nurturing health care, health tech startup ecosystem.”

The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference (GHIC) will witness participation from organisations like Pharmeasy, DawaDost, MedCords, Docquity, Bayer, Germany, AstraZeneca, Biopharmaceutical R&D, Gaithersburg, USA, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Apollo Hospitals, Medicover Hospitals, India, Startup Oasis, Viveo Health, Stan Plus/ Red Ambulances, Ai Highway Inc, Amity Center for Entrepreneurship Development, Amity University, TiE Global, E4Impact Foundation, iKure, FMS Udaipur, IIM Ahmedabad.

Known for the best Higher Education in the Healthcare Sector, IIHMR University recently launched the Dr. SD Gupta School of Public Health.