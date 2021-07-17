IIHMR University Welcomes New Students of MBA Programmes 2021-23

Jaipur: The newly admitted students in MBA programmes of the IIHMR University were welcomed by Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University. On this occasion, Dr. Sodani expressed that the newly admitted students will bring laurels to the University. Dr. Sodani shared that the University has multi-disciplinary faculty engaged in research to create new knowledge for programme management and policy making. Dr. Sodani shared with the students that the University reviews the course curriculum regularly based on the needs of the industry, research inputs and equip our students to engage in gainful learning experience. The University has Industry-University Cell to provide inputs in the MBA programmes. Dr. Sodani shared that we have started new initiatives for the students such as Know Your Alumni series, Master Class series and Alumni Mentoring Programme.

Mr. Kaustubh Basu, Executive Director, PWC emphasized on skills and capabilities that needs to be updated in current scenario. Mr. Samish Menon Thekkil, Global Market Access Director, Neuroscience, Takeda, California USAemphasised on adapt to win, strategize to prioritize and collaborate to communicate.Dr. Poornima Dore, Economist and Head of Data Driven Governance at Tata Trusts shared to deal with resilience and ambiguity. Dr. S.D. Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University delivered the inaugural address and congratulated all the enrolled students. Dr. Gupta shared that we have successfully groomed 4000 management graduates who have been transforming health systems. IIHMR University has built a culture of openness, self-discipline, and teamwork with autonomy which provides better opportunities for students to interact and learn from their faculties.

On this occasion, Dr. Dhirendra Kumar, Dean of Institute of Health Management Research, Dr. Saurabh Kumar, Dean of School of Pharmaceutical Management and Prof. Rahul Ghai, Dean of School of Development Studies welcomes the newly joined students. Dr. (Col.) Mahendra Kumar, Proctor of IIHMR University shared about students’ discipline and student committees.