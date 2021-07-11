IIIT-Hyderabad Celebrates E-Convocation 2021

Hyderabad, July 10, 2021: International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) conducted its 20th convocation online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and live-streamed the eConvocation. It graduated 523students and a record number of 18 PhDs and 118 Masters with thesis.

Over 26% of today’s graduates – 136 out of 523 – earned their degree based on a high-quality thesis. Graduates of IIITH’s Dual-Degree, Master of Science, and Ph.D programmes continue to make their mark in top universities and product groups globally

The past academic year was unique due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The institute continued to teach all its courses online using the best practices and technological tools available.

Aadilmehdi J Sanchawala, B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) was awarded the IIIT gold medal in recognition of his outstanding academic performance. The B.Tech Best All-rounder award was presented to Vakada Lakshmi Sireesha (dual degree in CSE) and Aashna Jena Dual Degree in Computation Linguistics. Fourteen students received programme gold medals.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not affect placements. A total of 93 companies registered for conducting placements and made job offers to IIITH’s graduating students.

In his eConvocation address, Prof Yosuha Bengio, University of Montreal and Mila (Quebec AI Institute) encouraged the graduates to give meaning to their lives by helping society with their expertise and helping the next generation of researchers bloom.

Commending the graduating students and their parents, Prof. P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, “I congratulate the graduating students and their parents for their achievements. The world is going through unprecedented challenges right in front of our eyes. This is truly an opportunity to apply the knowledge, skills, and attitude gained in IIIT Hyderabad to alleviate the problems of the world while enriching yourselves in multiple ways. I am confident you will do it admirably and make the institute proud. I urge you to stay connected with the institute so that your efforts and ours are amplified. Great institutions are fundamentally defined and owned by their alumni. It has been our privilege to play a small role in your journey of life and you will be in our thoughts forever”.

Turing award winner Prof. Raj Reddy, Chairman, Governing Council of IIIT-Hyderabad also dialed into the eConvocation from the US to admit students to their degrees and congratulated the graduating students.

The eConvocation is viewable at https://www.iiit.ac.in/notice/20thConvocation/

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ACADEMIC YEAR