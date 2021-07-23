IIIT Hyderabad organises Round Table on Healthy Smart Cities

22 July 2021, Hyderabad: Smart City Living Lab at IIITH, organized a multi stakeholder round table discussion on healthy smart cities to bring in perspectives from government, technology partners, frontline workers, academia and startups for a better understanding of how cities and technology players are responding to the pandemic and to get valuable insights and address it collaboratively. As life after COVID slowly eases back to normalcy, governance and management of organisations/workplaces/schools/government need to understand the best practices and be equipped with the best solutions for managing the safety and wellbeing of citizens. A position paper was made and published on the discussion, solutions and next steps.

“Reaching out to the market has always been a struggle. The concept of reaching the market and demonstrating the solution can only be accomplished through a living lab that provides a test environment for solutions to be tested and an environment for ecosystem players to come together and demonstrate a workable solution” A.K Garg, Sr. Director at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

The key focus of deliberations was to understand when we get back to work/school, public transport/spaces and markets and how to make it safe. Various concerns that need to be addressed for effective and safe reopening and functioning of schools, work, public spaces etc were discussed and valuable recommendations were made. Some are 1) Real time updates with sensor network deployment 2) Live Monitoring and Screening 3) Mandatory Periodic Screening 4) SOP Guidelines and Training in place 5) Real Time Tracking. Solutions discussed were for early detection and mitigation of COVID Aerosols from air. Standard SOPs will also play a major role in use for smooth reopening of institutions.

“The spirit and essence of the Living Lab was wonderfully captured in our round table discussion. Due to great moderation by NSN and excellent engagement from all participants we were able to get very meaningful insights which can help us create impactful solutions that can be demonstrated in in the Lab. Looking forward to many more such initiatives”, said Vincent Van Noord, Director Europe at European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC).

Smart City Research Center at IIITH was set up with support from MEITY (Government of India), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana at IIITH. The research center includes a Living Lab, that is a setup with support from EBTC and Amsterdam Innovation Arena. Living Labs will be taking an active role in tackling the challenges by working closely with key government stakeholders to plan on future actions, for quarterly follow-on round tables and to host challenges based on the problems identified. Living lab will act as a hub for building solutions and test bed to ensure the right standards are in place by validating the products in the lab environment.

“Thought leadership is an important aspect of the Living Lab. This roundtable is the first of many we are planning towards engaging the stakeholders for the benefit of the larger ecosystem,” said Prof Ramesh Loganathan, Co-Innovation and Head Research/Innovation Outreach at IIITH.

Panellists included Dr A K Garg – Sr. Director at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; Dr.Chinnababu Sunkavalli – Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Apollo Hospital; Dr. Ashish Srivastava IAS – CEO & MD, Dehradun Smart City PMC; Manish Kothari VP, India at Silicon Labs, Dr. Prabhakar Bhimalapuram Assistant Professor, at IIITH; Priya Prakash CEO Of HealthsetGo; Rajesh Kumar Additional Director at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; Sukanto Aich Whole-time Director & Board Member; Business Leader – Systems & Services at Signify; Venkatesh Narasimhan Sr. Director, Engineering at Silicon Labs; Vikram Murty Foundation for ISHRAE , Founder Member, Past President ISHRAE.