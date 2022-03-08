IIIT Hyderabad’s Annual R&D Showcase to be presented for the first time in Metaverse

Hyderabad, March 8, 2022:IIIT Hyderabad’s annual R&D Showcase will be held this year on Saturday 12 March 2022 in a hybrid model – physically on campus for students and in the metaverse for visitors. The Showcase will be hosted on the metaverse by NextMeetLive, one of CIE at IIITH’s Avishkar accelerator startups.

The Showcase this year is themed Tech-away – Accelerating the Future, specially technology orbitshifts triggered by seminal life-altering events like the COVID pandemic in the metaverse.

IIITH’s annual R&D Showcase celebrates the spirit of Research & Development where faculty and students share their work with the public in keeping with its endeavour to promote applied research that benefits society.

This year’s lineup includes roundtables on Quantum Science & Technology as well as Cyber Physical Convergence. There will also be pitches on research product possibilities, research connected startup demos, 600 research demos from IIITH’s 28 research centres, and a summary showcase.

Vinod K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB will deliver the inaugural keynote on how research is integral to the world today and tomorrow.