IIIT Naya Raipur Establishes Center for Applied Mathematics to Promote Interdisciplinary Research

To accelerate research in Mathematics and its allied areas, IIIT-NR has established Center for Applied Mathematics (CAM), at its campus. The objective of CAM is to provide a common platform to the students, researchers, and faculty members of IIIT-NR to work on advanced mathematical real-world problems. It will promote research and outreach activities in Mathematics and its application to various interdisciplinary areas such as Mathematical Modelling and Numerical Analysis, Financial Mathematics and Stochastic Calculus, Algebraic Coding Theory and Number Theory, etc., under the direction of national and international experts.

The Center will focus on collaborative research in India and abroad and it is equipped with unique advanced computational facilities and software. The Center will organize various national and international activities to promote mathematical research in Chhattisgarh and in India at large. Speaking on the need of such a Center in an IT institute, Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, Vice-Chancellor & Director-IIIT NR, said that – “Mathematics as a subject plays a major role in the recent developments in Science and Technology, specifically in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Security, Prediction of Stock Market, and Mathematical Modelling of Various Natural Phenomena. Therefore, the establishment of Mathematics as a bridge for interdisciplinary research is very much needed for any academic or research institute”.

The school-level students across the country (particularly studying in class 6-12), the undergraduate & postgraduate students, the faculty at IIIT-NR and across the country, summer outreach interns at IIIT-NR and industries interested in research and development activities, are among the beneficiaries of CAM. The CAM offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph. D. level courses, like Discrete Mathematics, Graph Theory, Statistics, Optimization Technique, Linear Algebra & Matrix Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Mathematical Foundation of Computer Science, Scientific Computing, Financial Mathematics, Probability and Random Process etc. Recently, CAM successfully organized an “International Online Workshop on Advanced Topics in Mathematics” from October 01-05, 2020, which has been declared to be an annual event of CAM. At present, all the activities of the Center are managed by the members of CAM, Dr. Mithilesh K. Chaube, Dr. Ramakrishna Bandi and Dr. Kuldip S. Patel.

Any further query related to CAM can be reached via mail at cam@iiitnr.edu.in